Former President Barack Obama’s Summer 2019 Reading List Has Arrived — Here Are His Favorites

Though it’s already nearing the end of August, there’s still time to catch up on some of former President Barack Obama’s latest favorite summer reads.

The politician, 58, released his annual summer book list this week, revealing 11 novels, short story collections and non-fiction books he’s enjoyed.

“It’s August, so I wanted to let you know about a few books I’ve been reading this summer, in case you’re looking for some suggestions,” he began the social media post.

Topping the list is the collected works of late Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who died last week at 88.

“To start, you can’t go wrong by reading or re-reading the collected works of Toni Morrison. Beloved, Song of Solomon, The Bluest Eye, Sula, everything else — they’re transcendent, all of them. You’ll be glad you read them,” the former president wrote.

He continued with Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys, which Obama said is “sometimes difficult to swallow,” but “a necessary read.”

Exhalation by Ted Chiang, a collection of science fiction short stories, and Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall, which came out in 2009, also appeared on the list.

“Haruki Murakami’s Men Without Women examines what happens to characters without important women in their lives; it’ll move you and confuse you and sometimes leave you with more questions than answers,” the president listed next.

Lauren Wilkinson’s American Spy proved to be “a whole lot more than just a spy novel,” Obama said. He also named The Shallow by Nicolas Carr, calling the book still a relevant read despite its release a few years prior.

The former president also added the memoir Lab Girl by Hope Jahren, which he described as “terrific,” and Inland by Téa Obreht, a recent release.

The final two books he included are Dinaw Mengestu’s How to Read the Air, and Stephanie Land’s Maid, both stories of “complexity.”

Last August, Obama also suggested a range of novels consisting of both new titles and old classics.