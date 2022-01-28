He wanted to send a message that the country is open for business and that the economy is healthy, despite relentless focus on inflation rates and the ongoing pandemic

President Biden Goes Shopping at D.C. Boutique as White House Tries to Underline 'Small Business Boom'

Joe Biden went on a mini-shopping spree this week.

As has become a bit of a pattern — with political undertones — the president popped in at a Washington, D.C., boutique called Honey Made on Tuesday, picking out a few items from the shop's selection of locally made clothes, accessories, gifts, art and more.

Biden, 79, purchased a heather gray hoodie for $42 that's printed with a yellow bear and the Big Dipper constellation, also known as Ursa Major (greater bear) — reportedly for his grandson. He also bought a cheeky greeting card that reads "I Miss Your Face."

While browsing a jewelry display, a reporter accompanying the president on his outing asked him whom he was shopping for. "My wife," he said. (Keep an eye out for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to wear this $68 starburst necklace.)

"I'll get this one, too," President Biden said, grabbing a mug with a depiction of Vice President Kamala Harris on it that says, "First, but not the last."

The president also checked out a coaster with a picture of a German shepherd on it — a favored dog breed — but didn't end up buying it.

When presidents step out in D.C., there's typically a reason. And in the case of Biden's shopping trip, he intended to send a message that the country is open for business and that the economy is healthy, despite relentless reports about high rates of inflation and the ongoing pandemic.

The White House doesn't expect people to read between the lines, though. Instead, a fact sheet was sent to the news media highlighting a "new small business boom under the Biden-Harris Administration."

Joe Biden shopping Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

"Since day one in office, President Biden has focused on providing America's small businesses with the tools and resources they need to reopen, rehire, and build back better," the White House said in the memo. "To-date, the Biden-Harris Administration has distributed more than $400 billion in critical relief to more than 6 million small businesses."

Unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, who didn't explore much of Washington apart from official appearances and appointments with advisers and lawmakers, Biden makes more frequent appearances around town.

In addition to regularly attending mass at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, Biden attended the Kennedy Center Honors last December, visited a local bagel shop and took a spin in a hybrid Jeep Wrangler over the summer.