The president was among the many luminaries remembering the 99-year-old actress after she died on New Year's Eve

President Joe Biden on Betty White: She 'Brought a Smile to the Lips of Generations of Americans'

News of Betty White's passing made it to the White House on Friday, as President Joe Biden honored the actress with his own statement.

"Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans," Biden, 79, wrote on Twitter. "She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year's Eve."

According to Newsweek, Joe was notified of White's death by reporters; he recalled her as a "lovely lady."

"Ninety-nine years old," he said. "As my mother would say, God loved her. Incredible."

"Who didn't love Betty White?" Jill added, per the outlet. "We're so sad about her death."

White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE on Friday afternoon.

The Golden Girls star was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Ahead of the day, in a cover story, White opened up to PEOPLE about how she was feeling about turning 100 years old.

The Bidens were among countless luminaries who remembered the star on Friday.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared her own memory of the actress and animal rights activist, writing on Instagram, "Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her."

"There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven," Obama added of the family's first dog, who died earlier in 2021.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza remembered White, too, posting an image of the actress cracking up former President Barack Obama inside the Oval Office.