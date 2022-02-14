President Biden Says NFL Should Hire More Black Head Coaches as a Matter of 'Generic Decency'

In a pre-Super Bowl interview, Biden said the NFL should be held to a “reasonable standard” when it comes to hiring practices, which were called discriminatory in a recent lawsuit

President Joe Biden said the NFL should be held to a "reasonable standard" when it comes to hiring head coaches of diverse backgrounds — and that filling those positions with more Black candidates would be a matter of "generic decency."

"Think about it: The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches 'to manage these NFL teams,' it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to," Biden, 79, in a portion of an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt that aired Sunday before Super Bowl LVI.

"It's not a requirement of law," Biden added, "but it's a requirement, I think, of just some generic decency."

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, former head coach of the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores alleged racial discrimination in his dismissal from the team as well as the league's hiring practices.

Flores, who is Black, said in the complaint that he hopes to "shine a light on the racial injustices that take place inside the NFL and to effectuate real change for the future" and seeks to "increase the influence" of Black individuals in hiring and termination decisions for top positions within the league.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the accusations in a memo sent to teams in the wake of the lawsuit.

"We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender," the memo said. "We are retaining outside experts to assist in this review and will also solicit input from current and former players and coaches, advocates and other authorities in this area."

In his sit-down with Biden, Holt asked the president if the NFL should be held to a higher standard because of its "broad influence."

"It should be held to a reasonable standard," Biden replied. "The commissioner pointed out, they haven't lived up to what they committed to. They haven't lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams, and whether or not Goodell says they're going to take a look at it, whether they can meet the standard — and the standard was set by someone who said this is something we should do."

During last year's Super Bowl, Biden addressed the long-standing controversy and spoke about why it's important to bring diverse candidates to high-profile positions.

"It encourages and it emboldens, and it gives confidence to so many people who've been left out," he told Westwood One Sports.

In the same interview, Biden mentioned what he saw as a positive impact that stemmed from his decision to select Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 election.