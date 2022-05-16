In a statement sent after the shooting, the president described it as "hate-fueled domestic terrorism"

Joe Biden and Jill Biden Will Travel to Buffalo to 'Grieve With the Community' in Wake of Shooting

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday following Saturday's mass shooting, which killed 10 people. Officials have said the shooter, who targeted Black people, was motivated by white supremacy.

The White House said the Bidens will make their trip "to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting."

Officials have said the shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tops Friendly Markets at 1275 Jefferson Avenue in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The gunman began shooting in the store's parking lot before entering the store, where he shot more people. Buffalo police who responded to the scene engaged the suspect, who eventually put a gun to his own neck before officers convinced him to drop the weapon and took him into custody.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said at a Saturday afternoon press conference there were "certain pieces of evidence" he said indicated the crime was motivated by racism, but he did not elaborate on what that evidence was, reports CNN.

Officials said at a Saturday evening press conference that authorities are investigating terrorism charges.

In a statement issued following the shooting on Saturday, the president described the event as "hate-fueled domestic terrorism."

"Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting," Biden's statement said. "We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives. The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo."

The statement continued: "A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism."

In a tweet posted Sunday, Biden said he and Jill were praying for the victims and their families.