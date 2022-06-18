President Joe Biden took a tumble as he stopped to greet people in Delaware on Saturday

President Joe Biden Falls off His Bike but Quickly Gets Up Again: 'I'm Good'

US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. - Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle Saturday morning, but was unhurt. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle while attempting to greet a group of reporters and residents at the Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware on Saturday morning. He did not suffer any injuries.

In a clip posted on Twitter by CNN's White House reporter Kevin Liptak, Secret Service members swung into action to help the president get back up after he took a tumble off his bike.

"I'm good," Biden, 79, said after a Secret Service agent helped him up. As he walked towards a member of the crowd, the group clapped and cheered for the president as he continued to greet them.

Following the mishap, White House officials issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying the president got his foot "caught on the pedal while dismounting." They added that "he is fine."

"No medical attention is needed," the statement continued. "The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are spending time together over the weekend at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to The Associated Press. The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday before Father's Day this weekend.

The president has four children from two marriages. His firstborn daughter Naomi Christina Biden died in the same car accident as her mother, Neilia Hunter Biden, in 1972. His firstborn son Joseph "Beau" R. Biden III, died in 2015 after losing his battle with brain cancer. His two surviving children include one son from his first marriage, Robert Hunter Biden, and one daughter whom he shares with the First Lady, Ashley Blazer Biden.

In honor of 2022 Father's Day this weekend, the president released a proclamation on Friday to celebrate "the men who help shape our character through their love, guidance and devotion."

US President Joe Biden rides his bicycle at Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. - Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle Saturday morning, but was unhurt. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

"Dads and father figures across the country sacrifice so much to support their families and to ensure that their children can lead fulfilling lives," he said in a statement.

Noting that his father "instilled in me some of the most important values that guide me to this day," the president also discussed how we owe "these wonderful fathers a great deal of respect and gratitude."