Jimmy Carter Turns 97 with Quiet Day at Home

America's oldest-ever living president just turned 97.

Jimmy Carter celebrated the milestone at his home in Plains, Georgia, with his wife of 75 years, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There are no public events planned for President Carter's 97th birthday, which he will spend in Plains," the Carters' spokeswoman tells PEOPLE.

The spokeswoman added that the public could "send their birthday wishes" via an online card at the couples' Carter Center. Among the many messages shared online were memories of their service or meeting them in Georgia.

Born Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, Carter served as a state senator and as governor of Georgia before he was elected the country's 39th president in 1976. After the White House, he focused on humanitarian work and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, while he and Mrs. Carter were building houses with Habitat for Humanity, he reflected on what he believes is a key to enjoying life well into his 90s.

"The best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life," he said.

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn in 1976 | Credit: Frank Leonardo/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty

The Carters, who wed in 1946, celebrated 75 years of marriage this summer with a much bigger to-do than was planned for his birthday. More than 300 guests attended a star-studded celebration in their hometown in July.

Among those congratulating the Carters were fellow former President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The latter couple gifted them a classic car made the same year they married.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carters have made only periodic public appearances. The former president has also faced a series of health issues in recent years.

Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter From left: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in July | Credit: The Carter Center

"We've survived this long together because, first of all, we give each other plenty of space to do our own thing," he said at July's anniversary celebration.