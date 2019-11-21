President Donald Trump's Gigantic, Angry Handwriting Has Become Another Meme

Image zoom JOSHUA LOTT/AFP via Getty;

President Donald Trump’s gigantic handwriting is cracking up Twitter — again.

Years after the president’s all-caps penmanship became a meme back in 2017 when he signed his first executive order as commander-in-chief, Trump’s blocky scribbling was memed once more on Wednesday when he read a statement using handwritten notes.

Trump was responding to testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in the impeachment hearings investigating whether he attempted to use his power as president for his own political benefit in the upcoming 2020 election.

“I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO,” the note read. Twitter was quick to pick up on the erratic looking note.

RELATED: Here’s Why A$AP Rocky’s Name Is Being Dropped at Trump’s Impeachment Hearings

Image zoom Trump holding his notes while speaking to the media yesterday. Mark Wilson/Getty

“This reads like a lost Kurt Cobain lyric,” Washington Post opinions columnist Helaine Olen joked on Twitter.

This reads like a lost Kurt Cobain lyric. https://t.co/8VEs65vbII — (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) November 20, 2019

“(I) can only read this in the voice of Robert Durst whispering into a hot mic,” another user, Brandy Jensen, said.

can only read this in the voice of robert durst whispering into a hot mic https://t.co/48sE4y7XnJ — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 20, 2019

Other Twitter users paired the photo of the note up with images of Eminem and Morrissey, joking that they could be interpreted as lyrics from the dramatic artists.

this picture of Trump's notes is wild. pic.twitter.com/IscVjHcHYw — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) November 20, 2019

RELATED: Donald Trump’s Physician Says the President’s Surprise Physical Was Just ‘Routine’

Trump was speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon after Sondland testified in Washington, D.C. that he pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden at the president’s request. He also said that “everyone was in the loop,” including Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials in the Trump Administration.

The president and other top officials within the administration have yet to agree to be questioned on Capitol Hill as part of the impeachment hearings.