President Donald Trump Casts an Early—Hardly Secret—Ballot in Florida: 'I Voted for a Guy Named Trump'

Donald Trump is facing off against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for a second term as president of the United States

After months of making false claims about voter fraud, President Donald Trump cast his ballot in the 2020 election early and in-person.

On Saturday morning, Trump traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida, to vote at the West Palm Beach Main Library. "I voted for a guy named Trump," the president told reporters, according to NPR and the New York Times.

"It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot," he said. Early-voting counts show a record number of ballots have been cast ahead of Nov. 3 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Later that day, Trump flew to North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin for three rallies in crucial swing states.

This is Trump's first time voting in Florida, as he officially became a resident in the Sunshine State last fall. According to documents obtained by The New York Times, the president and Mrs. Trump changed their permanent residence to their Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Palm Beach.

"My family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence," Trump wrote on Twitter in October 2019, in part. "Unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse."

"I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned," he added. "As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!"

In May, Trump expressed his distaste for mail-in ballots, tweeting, "There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone ... "

His comments were subsequently tagged by Twitter, after which the social media platform posted, "We added a label to two @realDonaldTrump Tweets about California's vote-by-mail plans as part of our efforts to enforce our civic integrity policy. We believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process."

Image zoom Donald Trump and family vote in the 2016 presidential election Chip Somodevilla/Getty