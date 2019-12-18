President Donald Trump Blasts Nancy Pelosi in Dramatic Open Letter Ahead of Impeachment Vote

Two hundred eighty characters weren’t enough for President Donald Trump on Tuesday when he wrote a scathing, six-page open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, furiously complaining about his impeachment charges.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” Trump wrote in the unprecedented letter, which was published online and directed at Pelosi, who is leading the charge on the move to impeach him.

Among his grievances, the president lamented, “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” and added to Pelosi, “No intelligent person believes what you are saying.”

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday whether to impeach President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from allegations that the president pressured Ukraine into launching investigations into his Democratic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the upcoming 2020 election.

Trump would be just the third president in American history to be impeached. However, no president has ever been removed from office through impeachment.

A trial in the Republican-led Senate deciding whether Trump will be removed is expected to take place in early January, should his impeachment pass, Wednesday.

President Trump has fervently maintained he did nothing wrong, often tweeting out his frustrations over what he calls a “sham” investigation and a “witch hunt.”

“Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening,” the president, 73, wrote. “Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat. You have developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!”

In his letter, released Tuesday afternoon, Trump also threatened that Democrats would pay the price in the 2020 election, calling the impeachment an “attempted coup.”

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth,” Trump wrote, continuing, “I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election.”

The president’s letter is riddled with errors and showcases his usual penchant for exclamation points. He continues to claim he did nothing wrong during the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the impeachment investigation.

Investigators say Trump bribed President Zelensky by withholding $400 in military aid to the country until Zelensky agreed to launch an investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Biden. Those calling for impeachment say Trump’s move crossed the line and saw him use the office of the presidency for his own personal gain.

“Our president holds the ultimate public trust,” New York Rep. Jerry Nadler said earlier this month. “When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the Constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security. The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office. That is the power of impeachment.”