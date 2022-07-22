President Biden's Physician Provides Health Update After Thursday's COVID-19 Diagnosis

In a letter published by the White House, physician Kevin O'Connor wrote that Biden's symptoms "have improved"

The White House on Friday offered an update to President Joe Biden's health following the announcement on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter published by the White House, physician Kevin O'Connor wrote that Biden, 79, completed "his first full day of Paxlovid," an FDA-authorized antiviral medication used to help treat cases of the coronavirus and his symptoms "have improved."

While O'Connor said Biden had "mounted a temperature" of 99.4 °F Thursday evening, he added that the president's temperature has remained steady since taking a Tylenol.

Biden continues to see symptoms such as runny nose and cough, O'Connor said, adding that Biden's "voice is deeper this morning."

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal, on room air," O'Connor added.

In a photo published by the White House on Twitter, Biden could be seen working remotely.

"President Biden continued working from the White House this morning, including speaking by phone with his national security team," the White House captioned the photo.

The White House announced Biden's positive test Thursday morning. "Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," she continued.

This is his first time testing positive for the virus.

Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots for the virus.

Following his diagnosis, First Lady Jill Biden said she had talked to her husband "just a few minutes ago," after the diagnosis, while traveling to Detroit to visit a summer learning program.

"He's doing fine. He's doing good," she said.