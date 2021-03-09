The "minor injury ... was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday

President Biden's Dog Major Injured Someone After Being 'Surprised by an Unfamiliar Person'

The White House confirmed Tuesday that the Bidens' younger dog had recently injured someone who received medical attention — but a spokeswoman stressed sympathy for the family pets and said they had only temporarily been relocated to Delaware.

"Champ and Major, the president and first lady's dogs … are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at Tuesday's briefing.

Psaki said that "on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed."

She did not provide further details and the first lady's office has not commented.

Citing sources, CNN published an article Monday that Major, who like Champ is a German Shepherd, had a "biting incident" with White House security.

According to the network, Major had also exhibited more aggressive behavior such as "charging" at the White House security and staff.

CNN reported that the dogs had been returned to Joe and Jill Biden's home in Delaware last week, though Psaki detailed a slightly different timeline for how the incident unfolded — saying it was more recent and that Champ and Major were with friends.

"It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden's travels," Psaki said at Tuesday's briefing, noting the first lady was touring military bases on the West Coast until Wednesday.

"The dogs will return to the White House soon," Psaki said.

Champ and Major have become minor celebrities — at least on social media — since arriving to the White House after four years of no presidential pets under Donald Trump. Major is also thought to be the first rescue dog living in the residence.