Biden's Top Science Adviser Resigns Over 'Disrespectful or Demeaning' Conduct: 'It Is My Fault'

President Joe Biden accepted Dr. Eric Lander’s resignation “with gratitude for his work” at the Office of Science and Technology Policy

President Joe Biden's top science adviser, Dr. Eric Lander, has resigned days after apologizing for speaking to colleagues and staff in a "disrespectful or demeaning way."

"I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them," Lander, who holds a Cabinet-level position as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), said in a resignation letter released Monday.

"It is clear that things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning, to both men and women. That was never my intention," Lander wrote. "Nonetheless, it is my fault and my responsibility. I will take this lesson forward. I believe it is not possible to continue effectively in my role, and the work of this office is far too important to be hindered."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president accepted Lander's resignation "with gratitude for his work at OSTP on the pandemic, the cancer moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities."

"He knows that Dr. Lander will continue to make important contributions to the scientific community in the years ahead," Psaki said.

Earlier on Monday, the White House said that an internal investigation found "credible evidence" Lander had violated its Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. A spokesperson for the OSTP also confirmed that "corrective action was taken consistent with those findings."

Eric Lander Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Lander previously said he was "deeply sorry for my conduct" in an email he sent to staff on Friday.

"I also realize that my conduct reflects poorly on this Administration, and interferes with our work. I deeply regret that," he said. "OSTP is an amazing organization with amazing people taking on big, ambitious things. You deserve better, and I will do better. You have my absolute commitment."

At the start of his term, Biden told his new White House appointees in January 2021 that he expected them to behave with civility and in ways that were consistent with his calls for national unity. "I'm not joking when I say this: If you're ever working with me, and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot," Biden said from the White House at the time. "No if, ands or buts."

Despite that commitment, the White House stopped short of firing Lander, before he ultimately resigned.

"The President put in place a first-of-its-kind Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy to maintain a healthy work environment, and has been clear that conduct that is inconsistent with that policy will not be tolerated, and will be addressed appropriately," a spokesperson told PEOPLE on Monday. "We take this incredibly seriously and we are taking swift action to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

Asked why Lander would be able to keep his job, Psaki told reporters Monday, "The president takes his commitment to having a respectful work environment incredibly seriously." She said that investigating the complaint and prescribing corrective actions demonstrated that commitment to preventing that behavior from ever happening again.

According to the Associated Press, however, the president did not ask Lander to resign.

The OSTP advises the president and others in his executive office on scientific, engineering and technological aspects of the economy, national security, homeland security, health, foreign relations and the environment, according to the White House's description of the office, which is leading the reignited "Cancer Moonshot" announced by the president, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week.