Democrats and Republicans from various wings of their parties are expected to speak after the president on Tuesday

President Biden's State of the Union Will Be Followed by Lawmakers' Speeches: See Who'll Respond

When President Joe Biden wraps up his first State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night, the political speeches will just be getting started.

Since the 1960s, it has been customary for the opposing party to respond to the current occupant of the White House. This year, a group of lawmakers — including some of Biden's fellow Democrats — have announced plans to chime in as well.

Here's who will take to the airwaves to offer their points of view on the state of the country after Biden, 79.

Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds — the first woman to hold the office there — will give the official GOP response to the president's address, party leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced in February.

"While Washington Democrats fail working Americans, Republican governors are fighting and winning for families. Governor Kim Reynolds' brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front of that pack," McConnell said, listing what he deemed accomplishments on issues like the COVID-19 response, education, "woke propaganda" and immigration.

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan announced she will give a response on behalf of the Working Families Party. The decision to follow-up the State of the Union with her own take has sparked some backlash from others in their party who would prefer a show of support for the president while he faces middling approval ratings, an escalating war in Ukraine and approaching midterm elections with the balance of power in question for both chambers of Congress.

"In times of crisis, we should all stand by our president," Rep. Filemon Vela, a Texas Democrat, told Axios.

"Despite some sensational coverage, it's simple: I'm giving a speech about supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better agenda for the people," Tlaib, who is a member of the progressive "Squad," said in a tweet. "Look past the headlines & hear progressives' vision for working with the President & Congress to deliver for our residents."

U.S. Representative Colin Allred Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Rep. Colin Allred, another Texas Democrat from Dallas, will also offer a response on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus. He said his speech will not be a criticism of the president's but rather a complement, The New York Times reported.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, will also speak on Tuesday night in a bipartisan address on behalf of the centrist organization No Labels.

Josh Gottheimer Brian Fitzpatrick Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock; Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Gottheimer was critical of Tlaib, saying a critique of the president would be "like keying your own car and slashing your own tires" and denied he was delivering a "response or rebuttal" to Biden's address, the Times reports.

Instead, he said he plans to "speak about ways Democrats and Republicans can work together."

Meanwhile controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who is serving her first term in office, also plans to deliver a response, according to a YouTube page set up to carry her remarks.

Biden's State of the Union is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET and can be viewed on the White House's YouTube page as well as on major news channels.