The president said reports of possible compensation to the families affected by the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy are not true

President Biden Says Paying Families Separated at Border Up to $450,000 Is 'Not Going to Happen'

President Joe Biden is setting the record straight about reports his administration might pay up to $450,000 each to members of migrant families separated at the border during Donald Trump's presidency.

"That's not going to happen," Biden told reporters on Wednesday of making payments after being asked if the compensation might entice migrants to make dangerous journeys across the southern border.

Last week, sources told The New York Times that Biden officials were in ongoing negotiations with attorneys for families affected by Trump's controversial "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which had Border Patrol agents charging and detaining adult migrants for illegal entry at the U.S.-Mexico border while sending their children to shelters across the country.

Sources had told the Times that the payments could be less than the $450,000 figure but each member of a family who was directly affected by the policy would be eligible. The Wall Street Journal reported similarly but cast the payments as intended to resolve legal claims.

At the time, the White House and Department of Justice declined to comment to PEOPLE.

But on Wednesday Biden called the reports "garbage" and said, "It's not true."

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has sued on behalf of some migrants affected by the child separation policy, reacted to Biden's comments on Wednesday.

family separation Migrants walk towards El Chaparral port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, at the border with the United States on June 21, 2018. | Credit: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty

"If he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families," ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said in a statement. "We respectfully remind President Biden that he called these actions 'criminal' in a debate with then-President Trump, and campaigned on remedying and rectifying the lawlessness of the Trump administration. We call on President Biden to right the wrongs of this national tragedy."

The ACLU says more than 5,500 children were separated from their families. Trump signed an executive order in June 2018 reversing the practice, which had drawn overwhelming backlash.