Biden Says Republican Infighting over House Speaker Is 'Embarrassing' and 'Not My Problem'

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, President Biden weighed in on the Kevin McCarthy election saga, saying, "the fight over the speaker … that's not my problem"

By
Published on January 5, 2023 11:33 AM
Joe Biden
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden offered his assessment of the House speaker race, which is currently locked in a stalemate after six rounds of voting have still failed to yield a winner: "I just think it's a little embarrassing."

Biden's remarks come as the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives hasn't been able to come to a consensus on who to elect as House speaker for the first time in a century.

Though California Rep. Kevin McCarthy was his party's nominee for the position, and therefore expected to become the House speaker with Republicans now in control of the House, he has so far been unable to secure enough votes to lead the congressional body, with at least 20 members of his party opting to vote for someone else.

Kevin McCarthy
Win McNamee/Getty

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Biden said "the fight over the Speaker … that's not my problem," adding: "I just think it's a little embarrassing that it's taking so long," Politico reports.

"The rest of the world is looking," Biden added.

House rules require that lawmakers re-vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive a majority of the chamber's support. So far, representatives have voted six times, and McCarthy still isn't backing down, despite failing to gain any support as each vote goes on.

The failure to elect a speaker has effectively put the congressional body into a standstill — members are unable to be sworn in, consider legislation, assign committees or adopt rules — until a nominee can get the majority of votes.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Biden isn't the only one to dub the Republican infighting "embarrassing."

Writing on his social media site Truth Social earlier this week, former President Donald Trump urged Republicans not to "TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT," adding: "VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The former president has said Republicans should unite behind McCarthy, who served as House minority leader from 2019 to 2023, but those who are opposed say the California lawmaker should withdraw from the race entirely.

As of the most recent vote, 20 lawmakers had thrown their support behind Florida Rep. Byron Donalds. Another representative — Victoria Spartz — opted to simply vote as "present" rather than support any nominee.

Related Articles
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Lauren Boebert Says Trump Should Tell Kevin McCarthy to 'Withdraw' from House Speaker Race
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Is Still Fighting to Be House Speaker as Deadlocked Election Drags into Third Day
Kevin McCarthy
House Speaker Election Is Deadlocked with No Winner for First Time in 100 Years: Here's What Happens Next
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the NRDC “Night of Comedy” Benefit, honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, on June 7, 2022 at Neuehouse, Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NRDC); House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to members-elect in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pokes Fun at GOP House Speaker Fight, Compares It to 'Veep'
California Congressman Jimmy Gomez Wears His 4-Month-Old Son in Carrier amid Two-Day Speaker Race https://twitter.com/RepCardenas/status/1610393942196981761/photo/1
Congressman Jimmy Gomez Wears His 4-Month-Old Son in Carrier During House Speaker Race: Photos
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Selected as GOP's House Speaker Candidate, but Faces Hurdles Ahead to Formally Secure Position
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, speaks to members of the media as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, right, listens after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Who Will Be the Next Speaker of the House? Republicans Weigh Options as GOP Majority Looks Likely
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Love Her or Not, Nancy Pelosi's Legacy as House Speaker Is Nothing Short of Remarkable
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a legislation signing rally with local farmers on February 19, 2020
Republicans Officially Take Back the House After 4 Years with Democratic Majority
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock (10505192a) Geoff Duncan, Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor, arrives at an election-night watch party in Athens, Ga. A new report is raising concerns about a Georgia law that provides tax credits for donations to rural hospitals in the state that are struggling financially. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who championed the tax credit in the Georgia legislature, said in a statement, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that he expected to see some changes, but wants "to ensure it continues to be a vital lifeline to rural communities and their ability to deliver quality healthcare all across this state Hospital Tax Credit Audit, Athens, USA - 06 Nov 2018; NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia's No. 2 Republican Says Herschel Walker Will Be Remembered Among Nation's Worst GOP Candidates
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (L) and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on October 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evers and Barnes, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor, are in the midst of close mid-term races.
Midterm Elections Are One Week Away — Here's Where Democrats and Republicans Currently Stand
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert's Democratic Challenger Concedes in Shockingly Tight Colorado House Race
Liz Cheney, Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance
Liz Cheney Expresses Support for Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan in Tight Senate Race Against Far-Right J.D. Vance
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Easily Wins Reelection to U.S. House of Representatives
Republican Liz Cheney Endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney Wades into Michigan Congressional Race — by Endorsing Her First Democrat