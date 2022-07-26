“The police were heroes that day,” Biden says, adding that officers at the Capitol came “face to face with a crazed mob that believed in the lies of the defeated president”

President Biden Says 'Defeated' Trump 'Lacked the Courage' to Act as Cops Faced 'Medieval Hell' on Jan. 6

President Joe Biden spoke out about Jan. 6 in somewhat rare comments on the investigation into an attack on the U.S. Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

And he did not mince words, slamming the "defeated former president" for lacking the "courage to act" to stop the violence and instead watching it unfold on TV "in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"While he was doing that, brave law enforcement officers were subject to the medieval hell for three hours — dripping in blood, surrounded by carnage, face to face with a crazed mob that believed in the lies of the defeated president," Biden told the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives during a conference that he participated in remotely while he continues to recover from a COVID-19 infection.

In the Jan. 6 committee's final scheduled hearing of the summer, House investigators spent time sharing evidence about what then-President Trump did and didn't do during the attack on the Capitol.

According to Rep. Elaine Luria, who presented much the committee's case on Thursday, Trump "watched the attack on television while his senior-most staff, closest advisors and family members begged him to do what is expected of any American president."

January 6th Insurrection Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were "assaulted before our very eyes — speared, sprayed, stomped on, brutalized" by Trump-supporting rioters, Biden said Monday in his remarks, which were reported by various news outlets.

"The police were heroes that day," Biden said. "Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. The brave women and men in blue all across this nation should never forget that. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-America."

It's not the first time that Biden has addressed the violence of Jan. 6 or Trump and the efforts to keep him from the presidency but has mostly refrained from commenting on the House Select Committee's investigation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last week that President Biden watched some of the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Thursday evening, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

House Select Committee On Jan. 6 Votes On Holding Stephen Bannon In Criminal Contempt Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Reiterating Biden's take on the events of Jan. 6, Jean-Pierre said the president "believes that it was a very dark day in our time, in our history, in our democracy, when we saw the attack that happened at the Capitol, when we saw the attack on our law enforcement."

"He supports the January 6 committee," she continued during the press briefing Friday. "He believes that they're doing important work. And he really believes that the American people should be watching and paying attention."