The president joined Dole’s widow, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin Dole, at the U.S. Capitol, where leaders honored the decorated veteran and Republican statesman

President Joe Biden Honors 'Great Friend' Bob Dole as Senator Lies in State: 'May We Follow His Wisdom'

President Joe Biden spoke of Sen. Bob Dole as a "giant" of American history and a man of "wit and grace, principle and persistence, of courage and conviction" as the late senator, who died Sunday at 98, lay in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

"I served with him for 25 years," Biden said of Dole, who represented Kansas in the Senate for nearly three decades, including as a Republican majority leader. "He did have great wit. I once asked him why in God's name did he vote to continue to fund Amtrak. He said if he didn't, Biden would stay overnight and cause more trouble."

The anecdote inspired smiles and laughter from political leaders and Dole's widow, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, who was in attendance with his daughter, Robin Dole.

"I know it's not easy," Biden said to Dole's family. "Thank you for letting us do this."

During their time together in the U.S. Senate, Biden and Dole "disagreed on a number of things but not on fundamental things," the president said. "We still found a way to work together. We genuinely respected one another as colleagues and as fellow Americans. It was real. It wasn't fake. And we became great friends."

Biden then read from a statement Dole wrote before he died, calling it a "final message he left for the country" that he hoped "we all listen to it in the days, weeks and months to come."

"I cannot pretend that I have not been a loyal champion for my party, but I always served my country best when I did so first and foremost as an American," Biden said, quoting Dole, who was awarded two Purple Hearts for his service with the U.S. Army in WWII.

"[When we] prioritize principles over party and humanity over personal legacy … we accomplish far more as a nation. By leading with a shared faith in each other, we become America at its best," Biden continued, adding that Dole went on to say, "a beacon of hope, a source of comfort in crisis, a shield against those who threaten freedom. Our nation has certainly faced periods of division. But at the end of the day, we have always found ways to come together. We can find that unity again."

In closing, Biden said Americans have lost "one of our greatest patriots."