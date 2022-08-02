Joe Biden Experiences First COVID Symptoms Since Rebound, but Doctor Assures Vitals Remain 'Entirely Normal'
President Joe Biden continues to carry the COVID-19 virus after experiencing a rebound diagnosis on Saturday.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, revealed Tuesday afternoon that Biden is experiencing his first symptoms of COVID since his rebound three days ago: a loose cough. Still, O'Connor says, the president remains fever-free with promising vitals.
"His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal," O'Connor wrote in a letter to the president's staff. Additionally, "His lungs are clear."
Biden will stay in strict isolation until he tests negative, and he is being regularly monitored to quickly catch any potential decline.
The president first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, after feeling under the weather the evening prior. Double vaccinated and twice boosted, his symptoms were mild, and within five days he had overcome the virus with help from a Paxlovid treatment.
With Paxlovid, however, so-called "rebound COVID" can occur, and O'Connor declared his intent to carefully watch the president in case it came back.
On Saturday, it did — and until Tuesday, Biden had experienced no symptoms since the virus's return. Fortunately, O'Connor remains unconcerned about the president's ability to fight off his second wave of COVID-19.
Biden is continuing his schedule as planned, working remotely in the White House.