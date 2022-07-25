President Biden's COVID-19 Symptoms 'Almost Completely Resolved' After 4 Days of Paxlovid

The president, who tested positive for the virus Thursday morning, has completed four full days of Paxlovid, the oral antiviral medication that prevents high-risk patients from becoming too sick and requiring hospitalization. O'Connor wrote that Biden's "symptoms have now almost completely resolved. When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual congestion and minimal hoarseness."

The president has one more full day of his Paxlovid treatment and will "continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner." O'Connor confirmed that the president is "responding to therapy as expected."

O'Connor noted that "the BA5 variant is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations." The president is expected to work in isolation until he receives a negative test result.