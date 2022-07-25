President Biden's COVID-19 Symptoms 'Almost Completely Resolved' After 4 Days of Paxlovid
On Monday morning President Joe Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, released a statement updating the public on the president's COVID-19 symptoms.
The president, who tested positive for the virus Thursday morning, has completed four full days of Paxlovid, the oral antiviral medication that prevents high-risk patients from becoming too sick and requiring hospitalization. O'Connor wrote that Biden's "symptoms have now almost completely resolved. When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual congestion and minimal hoarseness."
The president has one more full day of his Paxlovid treatment and will "continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner." O'Connor confirmed that the president is "responding to therapy as expected."
RELATED: Joe Biden's COVID Symptoms 'Continue to Improve' as His Doctor Says BA.5 Variant Is Likely Cause
O'Connor noted that "the BA5 variant is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations." The president is expected to work in isolation until he receives a negative test result.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.