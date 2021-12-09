Prominent Political Figures Pay Their Respects to Bob Dole as the Late Senator Lies in State: PHOTOS

Former U.S. Senator from Kansas and past Senate majority leader Bob Dole died on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole foundation announced the death of the longtime leader of Senate Republicans, saying in a statement, "It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

After lying in state at the United States Capitol on Thursday, Dole's funeral will be held on Friday at the Washington National Cathedral. On Thursday, prominent politicians paid their respects to the former senator.