The Political Composition of Every U.S. State After the 2022 Midterms

The long-awaited midterms have come and gone, with nearly every governor, Senate and House race called in the week since Election Day.

In some states, the political landscape will look vastly different next year when the newly elected politicians are sworn in, with at least three governor seats flipping from red to blue, or vice versa; at least one Senate seat flipping; and numerous House incumbents being unseated.

To get an idea of which parties will represent which states on the national level come 2023, we tallied the new political makeup of each U.S. state, listed alphabetically. As the last outstanding races are called, we will update our running tally accordingly.

Alabama

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Alaska

Governor: TBD

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: TBD

Sen. Mark Kelly. Courtney Pedroza/Getty

Arizona

Governor: TBD

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 4 Republicans, 3 Democrats, 2 TBD

Arkansas

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 4 Republicans

California

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 34 Democrats, 6 Republicans, 12 TBD

Sen. Michael Bennet. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Colorado

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 4 Democrats, 2 Republicans, 2 TBD

Connecticut

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 5 Democrats

Delaware

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 1 Democrat

Incoming Democratic Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Florida

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 20 Republicans, 8 Democrats

Georgia

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 TBD

U.S. House: 9 Republicans, 5 Democrats

Hawaii

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 2 Democrats

Idaho

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 2 Republicans

Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Illinois

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 14 Democrats, 3 Republicans

Indiana

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 7 Republicans, 2 Democrats

Iowa

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 4 Republicans

Kansas

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 3 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Sen. Rand Paul. GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kentucky

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 5 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Louisiana

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 5 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Maine

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 1 Independent, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 1 Democrat, 1 TBD

Gov.-elect Wes Moore. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Maryland

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 1 Republican

Massachusetts

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 9 Democrats

Michigan

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 6 Republicans

Minnesota

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 4 Democrats, 4 Republicans

Mississippi

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 3 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Missouri

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 2 Democrats

Montana

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 2 Republicans

Nebraska

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 3 Republicans

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Getty Images

Nevada

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 3 Democrats, 1 Republican

New Hampshire

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 2 Democrats

New Jersey

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 9 Democrats, 3 Republicans

New Mexico

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 3 Democrats

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Andrew Harrer/Getty

New York

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 15 Democrats, 10 Republicans, 1 TBD

North Carolina

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans

North Dakota

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 1 Republican

Ohio

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 10 Republicans, 5 Democrats

Oklahoma

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 5 Republicans

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty

Oregon

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans, 1 TBD

Pennsylvania

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 9 Democrats, 8 Republicans

Rhode Island

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 2 Democrats

Sen. Tim Scott. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

South Carolina

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 1 Democrat

South Dakota

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 1 Republican

Tennessee

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 8 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 25 Republicans, 13 Democrats

Utah

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 4 Republicans

Vermont

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Independent

U.S. House: 1 Democrat

Virginia

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 6 Democrats, 5 Republicans

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse. Getty Images

Washington

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 8 Democrats, 2 Republicans

West Virginia

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 2 Republicans

Wisconsin

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 2 Democrats

Wyoming

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 1 Republican