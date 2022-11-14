The Political Composition of Every U.S. State After the 2022 Midterms

Some states are entirely controlled by one party, with others evenly divided. Here's a running tally of which seats will be occupied by which party in each state next year

Alabama State Capitol.

The long-awaited midterms have come and gone, with nearly every governor, Senate and House race called in the week since Election Day.

In some states, the political landscape will look vastly different next year when the newly elected politicians are sworn in, with at least three governor seats flipping from red to blue, or vice versa; at least one Senate seat flipping; and numerous House incumbents being unseated.

To get an idea of which parties will represent which states on the national level come 2023, we tallied the new political makeup of each U.S. state, listed alphabetically. As the last outstanding races are called, we will update our running tally accordingly.

Alabama

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Alaska

Governor: TBD

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: TBD

Democratic Senate Candidate Mark Kelly Holds Election Night Event In Tucson
Sen. Mark Kelly.

Arizona

Governor: TBD

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 4 Republicans, 3 Democrats, 2 TBD

Arkansas

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 4 Republicans

California

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 34 Democrats, 6 Republicans, 12 TBD

Michael Bennet
Sen. Michael Bennet.

Colorado

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 4 Democrats, 2 Republicans, 2 TBD

Connecticut

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 5 Democrats

Delaware

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 1 Democrat

Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Incoming Democratic Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

Florida

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 20 Republicans, 8 Democrats

Georgia

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 TBD

U.S. House: 9 Republicans, 5 Democrats

Hawaii

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 2 Democrats

Idaho

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 2 Republicans

tammy-duckworth-1.jpg
Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Illinois

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 14 Democrats, 3 Republicans

Indiana

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 7 Republicans, 2 Democrats

Iowa

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 4 Republicans

Kansas

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 3 Republicans, 1 Democrat

rand paul
Sen. Rand Paul.

Kentucky

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 5 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Louisiana

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 5 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Maine

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 1 Independent, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 1 Democrat, 1 TBD

Democrat Wes Moore speaks to supporters during an election night gathering after he was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Gov.-elect Wes Moore.

Maryland

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 1 Republican

Massachusetts

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 9 Democrats

Michigan

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 6 Republicans

Minnesota

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 4 Democrats, 4 Republicans

Mississippi

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 3 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Cori Bush
Democratic Rep. Cori Bush.

Missouri

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 2 Democrats

Montana

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 2 Republicans

Nebraska

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 3 Republicans

Vice President Candidates
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Nevada

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 3 Democrats, 1 Republican

New Hampshire

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 2 Democrats

New Jersey

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 9 Democrats, 3 Republicans

New Mexico

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 3 Democrats

Elise Stefanik
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

New York

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 15 Democrats, 10 Republicans, 1 TBD

North Carolina

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans

North Dakota

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 1 Republican

Ohio

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 10 Republicans, 5 Democrats

Oklahoma

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 5 Republicans

Maura Healey Elected as America's First Openly Lesbian Governor
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek.

Oregon

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans, 1 TBD

Pennsylvania

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 9 Democrats, 8 Republicans

Rhode Island

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 2 Democrats

Sen. Tim Scott
Sen. Tim Scott.

South Carolina

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 1 Democrat

South Dakota

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 1 Republican

Tennessee

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 8 Republicans, 1 Democrat

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 25 Republicans, 13 Democrats

Utah

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 4 Republicans

Vermont

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Independent

U.S. House: 1 Democrat

Virginia

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 6 Democrats, 5 Republicans

republicas voting to impeach
Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse.

Washington

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats

U.S. House: 8 Democrats, 2 Republicans

West Virginia

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 2 Republicans

Wisconsin

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 2 Democrats

Wyoming

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans

U.S. House: 1 Republican

