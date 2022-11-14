Politics The Political Composition of Every U.S. State After the 2022 Midterms Some states are entirely controlled by one party, with others evenly divided. Here's a running tally of which seats will be occupied by which party in each state next year By People Staff Published on November 14, 2022 06:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Alabama State Capitol. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty The long-awaited midterms have come and gone, with nearly every governor, Senate and House race called in the week since Election Day. In some states, the political landscape will look vastly different next year when the newly elected politicians are sworn in, with at least three governor seats flipping from red to blue, or vice versa; at least one Senate seat flipping; and numerous House incumbents being unseated. To get an idea of which parties will represent which states on the national level come 2023, we tallied the new political makeup of each U.S. state, listed alphabetically. As the last outstanding races are called, we will update our running tally accordingly. Alabama Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 1 Democrat Alaska Governor: TBD U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: TBD Sen. Mark Kelly. Courtney Pedroza/Getty Arizona Governor: TBD U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 4 Republicans, 3 Democrats, 2 TBD Arkansas Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 4 Republicans California Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 34 Democrats, 6 Republicans, 12 TBD Sen. Michael Bennet. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call Colorado Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 4 Democrats, 2 Republicans, 2 TBD Connecticut Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 5 Democrats Delaware Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 1 Democrat Incoming Democratic Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Florida Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 20 Republicans, 8 Democrats Georgia Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 TBD U.S. House: 9 Republicans, 5 Democrats Hawaii Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 2 Democrats Idaho Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 2 Republicans Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Illinois Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 14 Democrats, 3 Republicans Indiana Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 7 Republicans, 2 Democrats Iowa Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 4 Republicans Kansas Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 3 Republicans, 1 Democrat Sen. Rand Paul. GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kentucky Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 5 Republicans, 1 Democrat Louisiana Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 5 Republicans, 1 Democrat Maine Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 1 Independent, 1 Republican U.S. House: 1 Democrat, 1 TBD Gov.-elect Wes Moore. AP Photo/Julio Cortez Maryland Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 1 Republican Massachusetts Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 9 Democrats Michigan Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 6 Republicans Minnesota Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 4 Democrats, 4 Republicans Mississippi Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 3 Republicans, 1 Democrat Democratic Rep. Cori Bush. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Missouri Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 2 Democrats Montana Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican U.S. House: 2 Republicans Nebraska Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 3 Republicans Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Getty Images Nevada Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 3 Democrats, 1 Republican New Hampshire Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 2 Democrats New Jersey Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 9 Democrats, 3 Republicans New Mexico Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 3 Democrats Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Andrew Harrer/Getty New York Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 15 Democrats, 10 Republicans, 1 TBD North Carolina Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans North Dakota Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 1 Republican Ohio Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican U.S. House: 10 Republicans, 5 Democrats Oklahoma Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 5 Republicans Gov.-elect Tina Kotek. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Oregon Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans, 1 TBD Pennsylvania Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 9 Democrats, 8 Republicans Rhode Island Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 2 Democrats Sen. Tim Scott. Chip Somodevilla/Getty South Carolina Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 1 Democrat South Dakota Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 1 Republican Tennessee Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 8 Republicans, 1 Democrat Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 25 Republicans, 13 Democrats Utah Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 4 Republicans Vermont Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Independent U.S. House: 1 Democrat Virginia Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 6 Democrats, 5 Republicans Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse. Getty Images Washington Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 2 Democrats U.S. House: 8 Democrats, 2 Republicans West Virginia Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican U.S. House: 2 Republicans Wisconsin Governor: Democrat U.S. Senate: 1 Democrat, 1 Republican U.S. House: 6 Republicans, 2 Democrats Wyoming Governor: Republican U.S. Senate: 2 Republicans U.S. House: 1 Republican