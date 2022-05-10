"Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA," the message read, referring to legislation that would protect women's right to an abortion, before it disappeared

Police Respond to Call for Chalk Message on Abortion Rights Outside Senator's Home: 'Not Overtly Threatening'

Police in Bangor, Maine, responded Saturday to a call about a message written in chalk on a sidewalk near the home of Sen. Susan Collins.

"Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA," the message read, according to Bangor Daily News, "vote yes, clean up your mess."

"WHPA" refers to the Women's Health Protection Act, which would legalize abortions nationwide. The Senate is set to vote on the bill for the second time Wednesday, after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicated that they intend to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that guaranteed the right to abortion.

Collins, a Republican who has said she supports abortion rights, voted against the bill in February and said last week that she intends to do so again on Wednesday.

"It supersedes all other federal and state laws, including the conscience protections that are in the Affordable Care Act," Collins said of her reasonings for voting against bill to reporters at the Capitol on Thursday. "It doesn't protect the right of a Catholic hospital to not perform abortions. That right has been enshrined in law for a long time."

Lawmakers in favor of abortion rights want the WHPA to pass in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito that indicates the Supreme Court will overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, have introduced a separate bill, the "Reproductive Choice Act," to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

A police spokesman told Bangor Daily News the message was "not overtly threatening." By Monday, the message, written in red and white chalk, was gone.

"We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home," Collins said, according to the paper.

Collins voted to confirm Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — both nominated by President Donald Trump — who appear ready to vote in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade in the leaked draft opinion.

"If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office," Collins said in a statement after the leaked draft was published by Politico.