Shortly after two additional suspicious packages were found by authorities, a suspect was arrested in connection with the attempted attacks, according to multiple reports.

Cesar Sayoc, Jr., a 56-year-old registered Republican from Florida, was arrested on Friday, the New York Times reported. It was not immediately clear if Sayoc has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

On Friday morning, police were seen surrounding a white van decorated with pro-Trump stickers, which was later hauled away underneath a tarp, although according to the outlet, it is not clear whether the van belonged to Sayoc.

A photo that appeared to show Sayoc attending a rally for President Donald Trump while wearing a Make America Great Hat in 2016 was published by TMZ.

Sayoc has been arrested numerous times in the past, including for a bomb threat in 2002, for which he pleaded guilty, according to the Washington Post. The outlet also reported that a source indicated Sayec lives near the Florida facility where the packages were mailed.

While neither the FBI or the Department of Justice has commented on the identity of the suspect, both organizations confirmed that an arrest had been made on Friday in connection with the attempted attacks.

Sarah Isgur Flores, the Director of Public Affairs at the Department of Justice, wrote on Twitter that “one person is in custody.”

Both Flores and the FBI also confirmed on Twitter that a press conference would be held on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

The #FBI can confirm we have one person in custody. There will be a press conference in Washington, D.C. at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

Trump also went on to confirm that a suspect was in custody at a White House event on Friday.

“We will prosecute them, him, her, whoever it may be, to the fullest extent of the law,” the president remarked. “We must never allow political violence to take root in America and I’m committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it and stop it now.”

The FBI confirmed on Friday that one of the two suspicious packages discovered on Friday morning was similar in appearance to those previously sent and was addressed to Democratic New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker. It was intercepted in Florida.

The other, the NYPD tells PEOPLE, was discovered at post office facility at 322 W. 52nd Street in New York City. The area has since been closed down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. CNN reports that it was addressed to James Clapper at the news network’s office, the former director of national intelligence, who left the role in 2017.

Clapper called into CNN after the news broke, saying, “My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them. So in one sense, it’s kind of a relief, but it’s not a surprise.”

He continued, “This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind.”

On Wednesday afternoon, explosive devices were intercepted before reaching former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder. A device addressed to former CIA chief John Brennan was delivered to CNN’s New York headquarters and prompted an evacuation. Officials said the devices addressed to Obama, Clinton and CNN appear to have been sent by the same person, the Washington Post reported.

Days earlier, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of liberal philanthropist George Soros.

And on Thursday, the FBI confirmed on Twitter that two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and “similar in appearance” to the others had been intercepted at mail facilities in Delaware. One was found at a postal center in New Castle, the Associated Press reported, and the other at a facility in Wilmington.

California Rep. Maxine Waters and actor Robert De Niro were also sent packages on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, which brings the total to at least 12.