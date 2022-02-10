The son of a U.S. representative was arrested this week after allegedly slapping a Miami city commissioner at a steakhouse

Police Get Involved in Slapping Incident Between Fla. Political Families: 'More Like a Flick of His Wrist'

An "unremarkable" altercation this week between two men at a Miami-area steakhouse nonetheless spiraled out into a case involving the police and sharp-tongued public statements — because of the families involved.

The Miami Herald reports that lawyer and lobbyist Carlos J. Gimenez — the son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez — was arrested after police say he slapped Alex de la Portilla, a Miami city commissioner, at a steakhouse in Coral Gables on Wednesday.

The Coral Gables Police Department confirmed that an investigation into the altercation was ongoing as of Wednesday.

"The incident involved a City of Miami Commissioner, his Sgt. at Arms (Miami police officer) and a resident. Joint investigation is ongoing," the department said on social media.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak later said at a news conference that the younger Gimenez had been charged with a single count of simple battery in the incident, which Hudak deemed "unremarkable." It was unclear if Gimenez had entered a plea yet.

"There was some kind of conversation and a slap," Hudak said. "The incident was unremarkable. But because of who everybody is, we decided to let you know what's happening."

The Herald reports that Gimenez walked over to the commissioner's table at the restaurant before the confrontation, after which the commissioner's sergeant-at-arms "held the congressman's son until several Coral Gables police officers arrived."

In a statement issued Wednesday, de la Portilla downplayed what happened, describing the slap as "more like a flick of his wrist from behind me" and claiming that the younger Gimenez had approached him from behind and then "ran away."

"This guy is not known as a very courageous guy," de la Portilla said. "Actually he's quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence."

Emails sent to Commissioner de la Portilla, Rep. Gimenez and his son were not immediately returned.

Both families involved have long histories in Florida politics.

Carlos Gimenez, who now serves as the U.S. representative for Florida's 26th Congressional District, was mayor of Miami-Dade County, from 2011 to 2020. According to a web page for the firm that employs his son, the younger Gimenez has "almost two decades of experience in local, state, and national politics." He has previously lobbied on behalf of the business interests of former President Donald Trump, prior to his being elected president.