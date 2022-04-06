Before-and-After Photos of Destruction in Ukraine Caused by the Russian Invasion

Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine — which began on Feb. 24, 2022 — is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Ukrainian cities show the damage of the continuing conflict, which has left thousands of civilians dead or injured and millions displaced from their homes.

By Andrea Wurzburger April 06, 2022 01:53 PM

Chernihiv, Ukraine

Credit: Google Maps; DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A residential building is damaged during a shelling on March 4, 2022, in the city of Chernihiv. (Russia continues to insist it does not target civilian sites, claiming that some of the mounting reports otherwise are faked.)

Credit: Google Maps; State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Smoke rises from a residential building in Chernihiv on March 3, 2022, following Russian attacks. 

The Chernihiv railway station — which was rebuilt in 1948 following World War II — took on damage as Russian forces attacked the city on Mar. 3, 2022. 

Credit: 2022 Maxar Technologies (2)

A satellite image taken on March 10, 2022, shows a destroyed shopping center in Chernihiv. 

Credit: Google Maps; SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Photos taken on March 1, 2022 show the damage done to the central square in Kharkiv. The shelling hit this Kharkiv Regional State Administration building (shown here). 

Credit: Google Maps; Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Another photo taken in Kharkiv shows damage done to Freedom Square by Russian rockets. 

Credit: Google Maps; UKRAINIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, which was being used as a shelter for civilians during the conflict, was damaged after Russian bombardment. 

Credit: Alamy Stock Photo; ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Retroville Shopping Centre in a residential area of Kyiv was destroyed after a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital March 21, 2022. At least six people were killed in the overnight bombing. 

Credit: Google Maps; 2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images taken on Feb. 28, 2022, show the destruction of Rivnopillya as the Russian attacks left burning homes and impact craters. 

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

By Andrea Wurzburger