Before-and-After Photos of Destruction in Ukraine Caused by the Russian Invasion
Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine — which began on Feb. 24, 2022 — is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Ukrainian cities show the damage of the continuing conflict, which has left thousands of civilians dead or injured and millions displaced from their homes.
Chernihiv, Ukraine
A residential building is damaged during a shelling on March 4, 2022, in the city of Chernihiv. (Russia continues to insist it does not target civilian sites, claiming that some of the mounting reports otherwise are faked.)
Chernihiv, Ukraine
Smoke rises from a residential building in Chernihiv on March 3, 2022, following Russian attacks.
Chernihiv, Ukraine
The Chernihiv railway station — which was rebuilt in 1948 following World War II — took on damage as Russian forces attacked the city on Mar. 3, 2022.
Chernihiv, Ukraine
A satellite image taken on March 10, 2022, shows a destroyed shopping center in Chernihiv.
Kharkiv, Ukraine
Photos taken on March 1, 2022 show the damage done to the central square in Kharkiv. The shelling hit this Kharkiv Regional State Administration building (shown here).
Kharkiv, Ukraine
Another photo taken in Kharkiv shows damage done to Freedom Square by Russian rockets.
Mariupol, Ukraine
The Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, which was being used as a shelter for civilians during the conflict, was damaged after Russian bombardment.
Kyiv, Ukraine
The Retroville Shopping Centre in a residential area of Kyiv was destroyed after a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital March 21, 2022. At least six people were killed in the overnight bombing.
Rivnopillya, Ukraine
Satellite images taken on Feb. 28, 2022, show the destruction of Rivnopillya as the Russian attacks left burning homes and impact craters.
