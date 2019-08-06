Late Monday, four days after she died following a suspected overdose at her family’s storied Massachusetts estate, 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill was celebrated and grieved at a sometimes wrenching funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victory on Cape Cod.

“There were lots of tears,” says a Kennedy friend who was in attendance and described the service to PEOPLE.

The program (pictured above) included glowing family photos of Robert F. Kennedy‘s granddaughter, the only child of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Hill.

