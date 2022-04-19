Looking Back at the Obamas' Trips to National Parks and More
Barack Obama's latest gig? Narrator for Netflix's Our Great National Parks (streaming now). Obama knows of what he speaks: The former president made public lands a major focus while in office. Here's a look at some of his visits, including with his wife and kids — from Alaska to Hawaii to Maine and more
Barack Obama at Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska
Barack Obama walks along the rocks at Acadia National Park in Maine on July 17, 2010.
Barack Obama takes in the view in Patagonia, Argentina.
At Carlsbad Cavern National Park in New Mexico
Barack Obama (right) holds a salmon with local fisherwomen in Kenai Fjords, Alaska.
Barack Obama with locals in Kenai Fjords, Alaska
Barack Obama (center) at Kenai Fjords, Alaska
Barack Obama takes in the view in Patagonia, Argentina.
President Barack Obama and family with a park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico
Marine One lands at Yosemite National Park.
From left: Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia on a boat tour near Bar Harbor, Maine, on July 16, 2010.
Barack Obama in Kenai Fjords, Alaska
Barack Obama at Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico
Barack Obama (right) with locals in Kenai Fjords, Alaska
From left: Michelle, Barack and Malia Obama go for a boat ride on Lake Nahuel Huapi in Nahuel Huapi National Park in Bariloche, Argentina, on March 24, 2016.
Barack Obama snorkels in Hawaii.