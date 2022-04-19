Looking Back at the Obamas' Trips to National Parks and More

Barack Obama's latest gig? Narrator for Netflix's Our Great National Parks (streaming now). Obama knows of what he speaks: The former president made public lands a major focus while in office. Here's a look at some of his visits, including with his wife and kids — from Alaska to Hawaii to Maine and more

By People Staff April 19, 2022 09:48 AM

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama at Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama walks along the rocks at Acadia National Park in Maine on July 17, 2010.

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama takes in the view in Patagonia, Argentina.

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

At Carlsbad Cavern National Park in New Mexico

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama (right) holds a salmon with local fisherwomen in Kenai Fjords, Alaska.

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama with locals in Kenai Fjords, Alaska

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama (center) at Kenai Fjords, Alaska

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

President Barack Obama and family with a park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Marine One lands at Yosemite National Park.

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

From left: Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia on a boat tour near Bar Harbor, Maine, on July 16, 2010.

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama in Kenai Fjords, Alaska

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama at Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama (right) with locals in Kenai Fjords, Alaska

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

From left: Michelle, Barack and Malia Obama go for a boat ride on Lake Nahuel Huapi in Nahuel Huapi National Park in Bariloche, Argentina, on March 24, 2016.

Credit: Courtesy Pete Souza/Netflix

Barack Obama snorkels in Hawaii.

By People Staff