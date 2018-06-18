Twitter Can't Find the Silver Lining in This Cloud Shaped Like President Trump

Donald Trump‘s head is in the clouds — literally.

A South Carolina man’s photos of a cloud appearing to resemble the president have gone viral after he shared them on Facebook Thursday evening, the same day as Trump’s 72nd birthday.

Aj Brackins captioned the photos he snapped in Gaffney, South Carolina, “Looks like Trump!! #MAGA.” His post has since been shared 137 times on Facebook.

Many of the commenters on Twitter and Facebook appeared to be, like Brackins, Trump supporters.

But others saw the cloud as representative of the turmoil Trump has been brewing since he took office.

“Even the nature points out that Trump is creating shadow over the future of USA,” wrote one tweeter.

Aj Brackins

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

“A sign his malefic destruction of the American way of life is turning into a devastating storm,” said another.

One critic tweeted: “Does the cloud constantly lie?”

And another Twitter user interpreted the cloud as a sign of “4 more years of the Winter of Our Discontent.”