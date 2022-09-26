First Look: Obama Photographer Reveals Quirky Scenes, Emotional Moments and Fun Secrets of White House Life

Longtime White House photographer Pete Souza captured countless behind-the-scenes images during the Reagan and Obama administrations. In a new photo book chronicling his time working under President Barack Obama, Souza offers a glimpse at everyday life in the White House — and allows readers to get to know the tireless (and funny) staff who worked hand in hand with the 44th U.S. president.

PEOPLE got a first look at The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency ahead of its Sept. 27 release. Below are a few of our favorite photos — and captions, written by Souza himself — pulled from the photojournalist's archives, featuring familiar faces and unseen moments from the Obama years.

Biden and Obama's Close Bond

2013: Vice President Joe Biden holds President Obama's hand during a prayer.

Oval Office Director Gets Silly with the First Dogs

Brian Mosteller tries to entice Bo and Sunny to play in the snow in 2016.

Meryl Streep Looks Toward the Heavens

Holding the arm of a military social aide in the Blue Room, actress Meryl Streep looks up as she is about to be introduced as one of the Kennedy Center Honorees in 2011. Streep recalls how she was "hoping that [her] parents were watching from far beyond this world."

POTUS Gets a Visitor

Nicholas Tamarin, son of longtime aide Nate Tamarin, heads into the Oval in 2010. A couple of years later, Nicholas would become the subject of one of my more iconic pictures when he dressed up as Spider-Man on Halloween and "zapped" the President into his web in this very same location.

Famously Cheerful Staffer Serves as Human Shield

Advance staffer Brandon Lepow acts as a human barrier for the White House press corps as they record the President's visit with a middle-class family in their living room in Seattle in 2010. Brandon later became a regional communications director. In 2013, he was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in the midst of planning his wedding. The entire staff mourned his death in 2015 after his two-year battle.

President Obama Takes a Break

Brian Mosteller holds up a mini basketball hoop at the doorway to the Cabinet Room while the President takes a shot in 2010.

A Strict No-Phone Policy

BlackBerrys and smart phones were not allowed in any meeting rooms in the West Wing, so it was common to see devices piled up outside the room with sticky notes identifying whose was whose.

Secret Service Keeps Watch from Above

With high-powered binoculars, an agent monitors the outlying boundaries of an event in Capitol Square in Concord, New Hampshire, in 2012.

The State of the Union Address Is Revised

Chief speechwriter Jon Favreau holds the latest draft of the 2012 State of the Union speech. The President edited speeches with a black Uni-Ball Vision Elite rollerball pen.

Faces Light Up at the Sight of Obama

Members of Girls Nation in the East Room awaiting the arrival of President Obama for a group photo.