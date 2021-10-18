Pete Buttigieg's Marriage and Historic White House Run Spotlighted in Trailer for Mayor Pete Documentary

An upcoming Amazon film follows the first openly gay presidential candidate on the trail with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg has been given a lot of labels: officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves, Mayor of South Bend, Democratic presidential candidate, husband, father, Secretary of Transportation and now, movie star.

A trailer for Amazon's upcoming documentary Mayor Pete offers a rousing glimpse at the film about Buttigieg's run for the presidency, his marriage to Chasten Buttigieg and how the couple handled messaging around the candidate's sexuality on the 2020 trail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is the only chance you'll ever get to vote for a Maltese American, left-handed, Episcopalian, gay, war veteran, mayor, millennial," Buttigieg, 39, says in a scene from the film, adding a few more labels.

Directed by Jesse Moss, the movie follows "the earliest days of the campaign, to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond," according to a press release from Amazon Studios. "This film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land — and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center."

Before becoming the first open member of the LGBTQ community to serve in any administration in a cabinet-level position, Sec. Buttigieg hoped to take the White House. Though he beat out the winner — his current boss, President Joe Biden — in the Iowa Caucuses, Buttigieg eventually dropped out, endorsed Biden and gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention that nominated him.

"It's a leap going from being a mayor to being a presidential candidate, but I realized I have something to offer that was just different," Buttigieg says in the film's trailer, which touches on the political fallout he faced for an officer-involved shooting during one of his two terms as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg poses for photos with supporters after speaking at a meet-and-greet at Madhouse Coffee on April 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Buttigieg recently launched an exploratory committee to run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and has seen a surge in the polls amid a crowded Democratic field of candidates Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

"The challenge of course is how do you master the game without it changing you," he says in the trailer.

Buttigieg married Chasten, 32, in 2018. They welcomed twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg in August.

Making presidential campaign history as the first openly gay candidate has its challenges but the film will give viewers a peek into conversations between Buttigieg and his husband about facing them head on.

"You're going to tell every single gay kid in this country that it gets better," Chasten says in the trailer.

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg speaks at an LGBTQ Victory Fund event June 28, 2019 in New York. - At the event LGBTQ Victory Fund announced that it was endorsing Buttigieg for presidentAnnise Parker, president of the Victory Fund, celebrates with South Bend's Mayor Pete Buttigieg Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty

As the music rises, the trailer adds comments Buttigieg made during his campaign. "You're looking at someone who as a young man wondered if something deep inside of him meant that he would forever be an outsider," he says. "And now you are looking at that same young man, happily married, asking for your vote for president of the United States."