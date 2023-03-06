Pete Buttigieg Hits Back at Critics of His Train Derailment Visit: 'That's Bulls---'

The transportation secretary made the remarks on Sunday when asked about his recent visit to East Palestine, Ohio — the site of a train derailment that led to a massive toxic chemical spill

By
Published on March 6, 2023 01:46 PM
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg hit back at critics of his recent visit to the site of a toxic train derailment site, saying the claims that he visited the area only because Donald Trump did were "bulls---."

Buttigieg made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday, when asked about his recent visit to East Palestine, Ohio — the site of a train derailment that led to a massive toxic chemical spill and forced residents to evacuate.

Buttigieg's visit came one day after the former president also paid a visit to the site, making headlines for stopping at a local McDonald's to buy meals for a group of first responders.

Buttigieg, a 40-year-old Navy Reserve vet and a history-making mayor and presidential candidate, told CNN that he found Trump's visit to be "somewhat maddening" in light of the regulatory and safety rollbacks made in his administration.

"To see someone who did a lot try to gut not just rail safety regulations, but the EPA, which is the number one thing standing between that community and a total loss of accountability for Norfolk Southern, and then show up giving out bottled water and campaign swag?" Buttigieg said of Trump.

As for suggestions that he made the trip only because he felt pressure to do so due to Trump's visit, Buttigieg was quick to say such claims were "bull----."

"We were already going to go," the transportation secretary added.

TRAIN DERAILMENT in OHIO
Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

Nearly half of the residents in the Ohio village of East Palestine — which has a population of more than 4,700 and is located about 50 miles from Pittsburgh — saw their lives upended when 50 rail cars filled with chemicals and combustible materials ran off the track last month.

One of those chemicals was vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas. And shortly after the derailment, a massive fire erupted, sending enormous clouds of pitch-black smoke into the air and forcing evacuations on both sides of the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Speaking to CNN, Buttigieg said he should have gone to the site of the derailment earlier — but he dismissed criticism from Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson, who have cast him as something of a "liberal elite" for the East Palestine response, despite that no other transportation secretary has historically ever visited a derailment site.

"It's really rich to see some of these folks — the former president, these Fox hosts — who are literally lifelong card-carrying members of the East Coast elite, whose top economic policy priority has always been tax cuts for the wealthy, and who wouldn't know their way around a T.J. Maxx if their life depended on it, to be presenting themselves as if they genuinely care about the forgotten middle of the country," Buttigieg told CNN. "You think Tucker Carlson knows the difference between a T.J. Maxx and a Kohl's?"

Related Articles
Marine Killed in Ukraine Opens Up About Their Final Conversations Before Missile Attack: 'Good Luck, Adventure Buddy'
Wife of Veteran Killed in Ukraine Shares Their Conversation Before the Attack: 'Good Luck, Adventure Buddy'
Ikeita Cantu, left, and her wife Carmen Guzman, of McLean, Va., hold up signs as they celebrate outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday June 26, 2015, after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the US. The couple was married in Canada in 2009 when gay marriage was illegal in Virginia
A Group of Iowa Lawmakers Are Proposing a Bill to Outlaw Same-Sex Marriage
Steven Cain, 50; Theresa Cain, 46; William Felton, 74; Ethan Cain, 13.
Ohio Mom Facing Eviction Kills Husband, Son, and Her Father Before Turning Gun on Herself
Joe and Jill biden
Why Joe and Jill Biden's Identical Rigatoni Order Has Gone Viral
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid: 'Head Held High'
President Joe Biden speaks with Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on the Colonnade of the White House on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Kate Bedingfield Reflects on Time as White House Comms Director as She Leaves Job for Her Family
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens Speak Out Against Anti-Trans, Anti-Drag Legislation amid 200th Episode
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Avoids Criticizing Donald Trump in New Book Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Rivalry
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves from a balcony of the Grand People's Study House following a mass parade marking the end of the 7th Workers Party Congress in Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang on May 10, 2016
Kim Jong-un's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Jimmy Carter - Plains, GA
Rosalynn Carter Has Never Known Life Without Jimmy — She Met Her Future Husband as a Newborn
Donald Trump, Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan Speaks Out on 2024 Election, Says He'll Support 'Anybody but Trump'
Joe and Jill biden
First Lady Jill Biden Encourages Husband Joe to Run for Another Term in 2024: 'I'm All for It'
Ghetto Classics, a unique band of musicians born from the slums of Kenya GC rehearsal, Korogocho
The Remarkable Story of the Orchestra Born from a Nairobi Garbage Dump
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Elizabeth Vargas attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images,); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Don Lemon attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Elizabeth Vargas Responds to Don Lemon's Sexist Remarks: 'I Think It Made Most Women Cringe'
Jeff Titus released from prison after 21 years WOOD TV8
Innocent Man Freed After 2 Decades in Prison Thanks to True Crime Coverage of His Case
The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
No Clickers Here! Visit These Stunning Real-Life Filming Locations from 'The Last of Us'