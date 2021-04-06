Major Biden has had a bumpy transition to the White House

Pete Buttigieg Says He Got Along 'Pretty Well' with Joe Biden's German Shepherd Major

Major Biden has had a bumpy transition to the White House, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says that — personally — he's gotten along just fine with the president's younger dog.

"The first time I went in for an Oval Office meeting, Major was there and I said a quick hello. We got along pretty well," Buttigieg, 39, told TMZ near the end of his interview with host Harvey Levin on Monday.

Major, one of two of President Joe Biden's German Shepards, returned to Delaware for more training after a biting incident with a staffer in early March, resulting in what officials said was a minor injury requiring medical attention.

He came back to the White House about two weeks later.

Levin, 70, joked about the pup at the end of Buttigieg's interview Monday, after the two talked about the Biden administration's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

"Did you pet Major?" Levin asked Buttigieg, who started to laugh.

"I did! And it went just fine," Buttigieg replied. "I know there have been some stories about him, but my interactions with him have been great."

Levin then joked that Buttigieg needed to prove he didn't have bite marks.

"Pete, let me see your hands if you petted him…," Levin said, smiling.

Buttigieg raised both his hands and laughed back, "No, I'm all good! No incidents."

Buttigieg added that he hasn't yet introduced his own dogs, Buddy and Truman, to Major and Champ, the elder Biden dog.

"But I'll tell you [Buddy and Truman] are definitely enjoying the dog park scene in [Washington, D.C.]," Buttigieg added. "A lot of smells and sounds they weren't used to back home in Indiana."

As for Major? Biden, 78, told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos last month that he's a "sweet dog," despite the recent incidents.

Major may just need more time to adjust to his new life at the White House, Biden suggested.