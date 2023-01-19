Pete Buttigieg Honored by Husband Chasten on His 41st Birthday: 'So Lucky to Be Loved by You'

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who turns 41 on Thursday, received a special shoutout from his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, in a sweet post shared on social media.

"Happy Birthday to the most patient traveling companion and father," Chasten, 33, wrote on Twitter. "We are so lucky to be loved by you, @PeteButtigieg!"

In a photo accompanying his husband's post, Pete can be seen standing beside a stroller carrying the couple's two children — twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose — while waiting for a train.

The former presidential candidate began dating Chasten, a middle school teacher, in 2015 after they met on the dating app Hinge. They then got engaged in December 2017 at O'Hare International Airport, and later married in June 2018.

Years later, in August 2021, the couple announced that they became parents, with Pete revealing the news on social media at the time, sharing the statement, "For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!"

Chasten (left) and Pete Buttigieg and their kids. Pete Buttigieg/Twitter

A month later, Pete then posted a black-and-white family photo of himself and Chasten each holding one of their swaddled newborn twins — a boy and a girl — while also revealing their names.

Since then, the couple has offered occasional glimpses into their lives as parents, including sharing sweet photos from the twins' outdoor birthday party on Instagram in August 2022.

Last month, Chasten celebrated the holiday season with his husband and two kids by his side, and he reflected on the moment in a post shared on Twitter.

"My heart was unprepared for the joy that was Christmas morning with one year old twins," Chasten tweeted on Christmas Day. "We are beyond blessed to have a home full of love and laughter today."

"Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas from this living room full of happy babbles, box tunnels, and wrapping paper hats," he added.

Pete, meanwhile, echoed his husband's message, writing in his own post: "It really is magical. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!"