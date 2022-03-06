Peta Murgatroyd Relieved to Have Maks Chmerkovskiy Back from Ukraine: 'Forever Grateful'

The Dancing with the Stars pros have been married since 2017

It has been an emotional reunion for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

On Wednesday, the married Dancing with the Stars pros were photographed embracing at Los Angeles International Airport as Chmerkovskiy, 42, returned to the United States following his escape from Ukraine.

Three days later, Murgatroyd, 35, shared her relief in being reunited with her husband, whom she wed in 2017, in an emotional Instagram post featuring photos of Chmerkovskiy with their family.

"I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime," Murgatroyd wrote Saturday. "I never thought what we are seeing on our TVs was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful."

"Now it's time to heal," she continued. "We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that's ok."

Peta Murgatroyd Relieved to Have Maks Chmerkovskiy Back from Ukraine Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Though Chmerkovskiy is back in the U.S., Murgatroyd promised that she and her husband will continue their "efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees" moving forward.

"We have big plans in store and our sole focus is on this war. ❤️ A smaller plan is going up on my stories soon!" wrote the New Zealand-born dancer, who said she is happy to see "that the world has united against" Vladimir Putin and "his evil."

"Thank you from the depths of my soul for all the support and constant outpouring of love. I see everything and I am forever thankful. Xo," she added before ending her message with, "GLORY TO UKRAINE 🇺🇦."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is greeted by wife Peta Murgatroyd as he Arrives at LAX after escaping from Ukraine Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2022 Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chmerkovskiy had been serving as a judge while filming the country's World of Dance series. The Ukraine-born dancer eventually left Kyiv, where production was taking place, and boarded a train to Poland on Monday.

Chmerkovskiy began the final leg of his trip on Tuesday and confirmed that he was on his way back to the U.S. in an Instagram video from a Polish airport, writing, "Getting in a plane. Talk to you from L.A."

Upon arriving at LAX on Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy told Entertainment Tonight, "I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality. I don't know really what to say right this second."

The next day, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd were photographed showing off some PDA during a walk on the beach.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend Kiss The Stars Breast Cancer Awareness Cocktail Hour hosted by Anne Heche Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Chmerkovskiy opened up about his experience on Friday in an interview with Good Morning America, noting that he felt "guilty" about his escape as others stay back to fight the Russian forces.

"I feel bad. I feel ashamed. I feel upset," Chmerkovskiy said at the time, later adding, "I'm still in a very much in that fight-or-flight [mode]. I'm a big boy, but I know for a fact that I'm going through something mentally ... because I get into these cry moments. I'm emotional, I can't control it."

"I cried from the airport," he added, "I felt embarrassed ... the entire ride back cause I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children," Chmerkovskiy added.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.