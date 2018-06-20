PEOPLE's Editor-in-Chief Says Loving America Means Hating What's Happening to Children at the Border

In this week’s issue, PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle addresses “loving America” amid the humanitarian crisis stemmed by the Trump administration’s “no-tolerance” policy in regard to illegal immigration — which has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents and held in detention centers since May after crossing the Southern U.S. border.

Every year we look forward to putting together this issue, taking a moment around July 4 to celebrate 100 Reasons to Love America.

Despite our differences, we can all agree that Popeyes’ fried chicken is amazing!

RELATED: The Most Heartbreaking Photos of Migrant Children at the U.S.-Mexico Border — and How You Can Help

But this year, even as we celebrate what’s great about America, we are also grappling with the nightmare unfolding at our nation’s border, where children are being separated from their parents, the result of the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

It’s a heartbreaking and infuriating situation, but the abundant protests across the political spectrum — Laura Bush has condemned the policy as “immoral” — remind us that compassion remains a core American value and that our nation’s strength lies in our sacred right to speak out and fight against injustice.