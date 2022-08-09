People Are Sharing a 2016 Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tweet After FBI Searches Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort

"When you're attacking FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation, you're losing," Huckabee Sanders wrote in Nov. 2016

By
Published on August 9, 2022 12:20 PM
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

A 2016 tweet written by Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making the rounds just hours after Donald Trump confirmed that his Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI executing a federal search warrant on Monday.

"When you're attacking FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation, you're losing," Huckabee Sanders wrote in Nov. 2016, in reference to the FBI's probe of Hillary Clinton's emails, which was ongoing at the time.

Just weeks before the 2016 presidential election, federal agents obtained a warrant to begin reviewing some 650,000 emails that were discovered on a laptop used by top Clinton aide Huma Abedin and belonging to her estranged husband, ex-congressman Anthony Weiner.

The probe was ultimately resolved after agents reviewed the emails for classified information, and no charges were filed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

But like Huckabee Sanders — who served as White House press secretary early in Trump's term — many Republicans at the time criticized Clinton for using a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Speaking on Fox News, Huckabee Sanders (who is now an Arkansas gubernatorial candidate) said in 2015: "There's a protocol that she didn't follow."

"There's also some legal issues about whether or not it's a good idea to store top secret information … on a personal server in a personal home away from all the firewalls that the government would provide," Huckabee Sanders said at the time.

Many on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy of Huckabee Sanders' 2016 tweet as now, some seven years later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has executed a warrant at the home of 76-year-old Trump (news that Huckabee Sanders responded to with a new tweet, lambasting Democrats for what she called "a total abuse of power," even as current FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump).

Trump himself announced the news of the Monday search in a statement sent via email to his supporters, explaining that his "beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," declaring it "prosecutorial misconduct."

The onetime Apprentice star added: "They even broke into my safe!"

The reason for the warrant remains unclear, though the search comes months after federal government officials went to Florida to retrieve 15 boxes of documents and other items from the former president — which the agency said should have been handed over at the end of his time in office.

A February statement from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said that a month earlier, the office "arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained Presidential records, following discussions with President Trump's representatives in 2021."

NARA said at the time that more items could be discovered. "Former President Trump's representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives," the agency said in a statement. "As required by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021."

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the FBI search on Monday, which appeared to be focused on his office and personal quarters, CNN reported. The FBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A source who was present at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the raid tells PEOPLE, "The mood was pure shock."

Related Articles
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home Searched by FBI: 'The Mood Was Pure Shock'
Donald Trump
Trump Took 15 Boxes of Presidential Files to Mar-a-Lago — Reportedly Including Obama's Note to Him
Pentagon
Text Messages from Jan. 6 Deleted from Former Top Defense Officials' Phones: Report
John Eastman
The FBI Has Seized the Phone of Trump Adviser John Eastman
donald trump
The Saga of Trump's White House Records: 'Top Secret' Files Stashed at Mar-a-Lago, Gaps in Jan. 6 Call Logs
Hillary Clinton; But Her Emails Ceramic Mug
Hillary Clinton Touts 'But Her Emails' Merch amid Reports Trump Tore Up Important Files
Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Joe Biden Orders Release of Donald Trump's Jan. 6 Visitor Logs: Executive Privilege 'Not Justified'
Donald Trump
Federal Judge Says Donald Trump Likely Committed Crimes as Phone Logs Point to 7-Hour Gap
Ashley Biden and Joe Biden
Was Ashley Biden's Diary Stolen? How the President's Daughter Got Caught in Legal Fight After a Leak
Donald Trump Covid
Trump Had a Habit of Ripping Up Presidential Documents — Like Those Sent to Jan. 6 Investigators
Donald Trump; Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton Says Trump Is 'Desperately Spinning Up a Fake Scandal' to Distract from His Own 'Misdeeds'
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) receives a note from her aide Huma Abedin (L) as she testifies about the State Department's FY2012 budget during a hearing of the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 10, 2011 in Washington, DC
Huma Abedin Shares Guilt Over Hillary Clinton Losing Presidency: 'Going to Take It to My Grave'
John and Jackie Kennedy with John Connally in Automobile
National Archives Releases New Batch of Secret JFK Assassination Records
trump, pence
Fake Documents Declaring Trump and Pence the 2020 Winners Sent to but Rejected by National Archives: Report
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-LUNCHEON
'Furious' Melania Trump's Escape to Mar-a-Lago Spa Cost Taxpayers $64,000: Report
Gen. Colin Powell
Private Memorial Service Planned for Colin Powell at Washington National Cathedral