People Are Sharing a 2016 Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tweet After FBI Searches Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort

A 2016 tweet written by Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making the rounds just hours after Donald Trump confirmed that his Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI executing a federal search warrant on Monday.

"When you're attacking FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation, you're losing," Huckabee Sanders wrote in Nov. 2016, in reference to the FBI's probe of Hillary Clinton's emails, which was ongoing at the time.

Just weeks before the 2016 presidential election, federal agents obtained a warrant to begin reviewing some 650,000 emails that were discovered on a laptop used by top Clinton aide Huma Abedin and belonging to her estranged husband, ex-congressman Anthony Weiner.

The probe was ultimately resolved after agents reviewed the emails for classified information, and no charges were filed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

But like Huckabee Sanders — who served as White House press secretary early in Trump's term — many Republicans at the time criticized Clinton for using a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Speaking on Fox News, Huckabee Sanders (who is now an Arkansas gubernatorial candidate) said in 2015: "There's a protocol that she didn't follow."

"There's also some legal issues about whether or not it's a good idea to store top secret information … on a personal server in a personal home away from all the firewalls that the government would provide," Huckabee Sanders said at the time.

Many on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy of Huckabee Sanders' 2016 tweet as now, some seven years later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has executed a warrant at the home of 76-year-old Trump (news that Huckabee Sanders responded to with a new tweet, lambasting Democrats for what she called "a total abuse of power," even as current FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump).

Trump himself announced the news of the Monday search in a statement sent via email to his supporters, explaining that his "beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," declaring it "prosecutorial misconduct."

The onetime Apprentice star added: "They even broke into my safe!"

The reason for the warrant remains unclear, though the search comes months after federal government officials went to Florida to retrieve 15 boxes of documents and other items from the former president — which the agency said should have been handed over at the end of his time in office.

A February statement from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said that a month earlier, the office "arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained Presidential records, following discussions with President Trump's representatives in 2021."

NARA said at the time that more items could be discovered. "Former President Trump's representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives," the agency said in a statement. "As required by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021."

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the FBI search on Monday, which appeared to be focused on his office and personal quarters, CNN reported. The FBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A source who was present at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the raid tells PEOPLE, "The mood was pure shock."