Good News, Chrissy Teigen: Judge Rules Trump Violates First Amendment by Blocking Twitter Followers

President Donald Trump‘s use of Twitter has long been a controversial component of his presidency, in part because of his frequent use of the “block” button, which the president has unleashed on a number of notable actors, authors and activists who have used Twitter as a platform to criticize him and his administration.

But his critics scored a victory on Wednesday when a federal judge in Manhattan ruled that blocking his foes from viewing his tweets violates the First Amendment — because his Twitter feed is an official government account.

“Well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump,” model and author Chrissy Teigen, whom Trump blocked in July 2017, tweeted Wednesday after the judge’s ruling was announced.

According to The New York Times, seven Twitter users and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University sued the president, claiming Trump’s account is part of the government and blocking them violates their First Amendment rights.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald agreed with the plaintiffs, noting in her ruling that “the speech in which they seek to engage is protected by the First Amendment.” She also wrote that Trump and White House social media director Dan Scavino “exert governmental control over certain aspects of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WajEXiAQVi — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 23, 2018

Here’s a running list of notable people who have received the “@arealDonaldTrump blocked you” message on Twitter — but should be able to read his tweets again soon:

1. Laura Packard

Packard, a small business owner from Las Vegas who is currently battling stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, was blocked by Trump after tweeting at him about health care and concerns over the repeal of Obamacare. The tweets that seemed to push Trump over the edge are from Sept. 19 of last year, in which she accused him of putting “America last,” and questioned him over the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill.

Don't you mean put America last? https://t.co/8tTxFjdYIw — Laura Packard (P.S. Pls ban the nazis already) (@lpackard) September 19, 2017

Your latest TrumpCare bill would mean 32M Americans will lose their health insurance. What about putting them first? https://t.co/wPObZisLQp — Laura Packard (P.S. Pls ban the nazis already) (@lpackard) September 19, 2017

Omg. The President of the United States just personally blocked me. pic.twitter.com/MgLfwufOXC — Laura Packard (P.S. Pls ban the nazis already) (@lpackard) September 20, 2017

The morning of Sept. 20, she woke up and discovered that Trump had blocked her. Now, she has one request for Trump, she told ThinkProgress — and it isn’t that he’ll lift the block: “I just wish that he would listen.”

But Packard addressed Wednesday’s ruling, helpfully explaining how Trump can unblock users en masse.

Oh hai @realdonaldtrump! If you need to unblock thousands (tens of thousands?) of people in a hurry, perhaps due to court order, you can do it 1 by 1 but it's a lot easier to use https://t.co/HswTF8YZED and then do mass unblocking. — Laura Packard (@lpackard) May 23, 2018

2. Rosie O’Donnell

Trump and O’Donnell have been feuding for years, but it took until July 23, 2017, for him to finally block her on Twitter. It was a tweet that mentioned the instantly infamous unsubstantiated Russian dossier, which alleged that Russian spies had explicit information about Trump, which finally prompted him to block the former talk show host

on ur back ? dear god don – the russians bought their train ticket – u r confused -prostitutes peeed on ur back in moscow @realDonaldTrump — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 23, 2017

Just a few hours after sending the tweet, O’Donnell found herself blocked.

awww @realdonaldtrump – i get it – its too tough to read the truth … poor baby – i understand don – u take care of u – friend #BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/EQxnZarnhE — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 24, 2017

She’s still tweeting about him, though — and has asked others to forward along her messages.

3. Anne Rice

I've been blocked from Trump's twitter site. Hilarious. This after a few responses to his tweets! Wow. I'm amazed! Truly amazed. — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) June 26, 2017

Maybe I'll be personally attacked next. One can always hope. — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) June 26, 2017

And I so relished responding personally to Trump's tweets. Ah well… — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) June 26, 2017

The president denied the Interview With the Vampire author one of her favorite pastimes — personally responding to Trump’s many tweets. She frequently tweeted about the president, his policy decisions, and yes, his tweets. In fact, it’s almost all she tweets about even now, after she’s been blocked. It was a now-deleted tweet about the Republican health care plan that finally got her banned from his account on June 26.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Alex Wong/Getty

The tweet read:

“The Trump-GOP health care plan is a tax cut for the rich. Millions will lose coverage. A complete rip off.”

Now, like O’Donnell, Rice hopes that her messages will still find their way to Trump through her followers.

Already been smeared by the right. Please RT this to Trump. He's blocked me. https://t.co/jvnIKnJDsj — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) August 13, 2017

4. Chrissy Teigen

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

The latest addition to the “blocked by Trump” club, Teigen is an outspoken critic of the president, and has been, in her own words, for “nine years” — long before he ever ran for the White House. What was the insult though, that pushed Trump to hit the block button? According to Teigen, it was her most recent attack, on Sunday:

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

Teigen shared a screenshot of the notification that Trump had blocked her, writing: “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.”

Francois Mori/AP

5. Stephen King

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

He’s an expert on twists and turns, but not even King could have predicted that the president would block him on Twitter. Before the block, in mid-June, King had frequently tweeted criticisms of Trump, but rarely tagged the president’s twitter accounts (@realDonaldTrump or @POTUS). However, there were some pretty tough-worded tweets, so it’s possible they ended up on Trump’s radar.

Donald Trump: A remarkable combination of unhinged and dumb as dirt. Time to start talking impeachment. Really. Enough is enough. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 10, 2017

Trump's tweets in his first hundred days draw a pretty clear portrait: he's an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

With President Forrest Trump, every day is like a rancid box of chocolates. You never know what kind of shit you're going to get next. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 11, 2017

6. Marina Sirtis

I've been blocked by our Prez !! — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 9, 2017

The actress and Star Trek: The Next Generation star can pinpoint her blockage to a single tweet. The whole thing happened pretty quickly. First, she tweeted this on May 8:

@realDonaldTrump threatening to go to WAR to deflect from Russiagate!! Willing to let our boys die to save his sorry ass! — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 9, 2017

Six minutes later, she tweeted that she had been blocked. Sometimes, these things happen fast.

7. Bess Kalb

OH. MY. EFFING. GOD.

The President of the United States just blocked me on Twitter because I hurt his feelings. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/oB5zTAs7In — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

A writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The New Yorker, Kelb found herself blocked by the president after a posting a number of tweets about him, as well as regular responses to many of his tweets. She said she was blocked because she “hurt his feelings.” There’s no telling which of Kelb’s tweets was the final straw for Trump, but here are a number of guesses:

Trump is the funniest example of why you should always be nice to the makeup lady. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 28, 2017

The President of the United States of America just picked a twitter fight with Rosie O'Donnell. https://t.co/yYwVbq74Sh — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 11, 2017

Oh boy, honey. I've tried to lay off and let you President like you said you would, but this is a new kind of simplistic nonsense rhetoric. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 28, 2017

8. Andy Signore

INSANITY!! – The @POTUS @realdonaldtrump can't take my tweets criticizing his reign, so they BLOCKED me 😂😂 I have a theory about this (1of8) pic.twitter.com/KcW7JdFpd8 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) June 5, 2017

Signore is the mastermind behind the YouTube channel Honest Trailers. What’s surprising is that Signore wasn’t a habitual tweet-at-Trump-er. Instead, he wrote one critical tweet, about Trump misconstruing a quote by London Mayor Sadiq Khan on the terror attack at London Bridge.

I am so damn sick of bully @realDonaldTrump taking words out of context to act out his agenda of fear, corruption & bigotry. #NotMyPresident — Andy Signore (@andysignore) June 4, 2017

By the next night, he was blocked.

9. Angelo Carusone

Sigh. The last time I @ mentioned him on Twitter was back in February. So what gives? Does he really not have better things to do right now? pic.twitter.com/KBGG3YKfvf — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) June 15, 2017

Trump’s blocking of Carusone, the president of the progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America, left him at a loss.

Carusone said he hadn’t tweeted at Trump in four months by the time the president blocked him on June 15.

“Sigh. The last time I @ mentioned him on Twitter was back in February. So what gives? Does he really not have better things to do right now?” Carusone wrote.

10. Holly Figueroa O’Reilly

Who says Trump doesn't read our tweets? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SQ8mb06InR — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 29, 2017

Songwriter O’Reilly, who was also one of the organizers of the #MarchForTruth calling for an independent probe into the Trump administration’s possible ties to the Russian government, found herself blocked by Trump at the end of May. She’s tweeted a number of insults at Trump, including the following:

Did you seriously use your 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, as a political shield? You are the biggest f'ing coward.#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/wswdoBTsM7 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 25, 2017

O’Reilly, however, isn’t taking Trump’s blockage lightly. She, along with six other blocked-by-Trump Twitter users, as well as the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, have sued Trump, saying that the blocking is “unconstitutional” and seeking to remove it, according to court documents.