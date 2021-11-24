Pentagon Launches New Effort to 'Detect, Identify and Attribute' UFOs in U.S. Airspace
The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will pick up where the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force left off in June when it released a report about objects observed by U.S. military pilots
The Pentagon has announced a new effort to investigate reports of UFOs, also referred to as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs.
On Tuesday, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks announced an order to create the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group to "detect, identify and attribute objects of interests in Special Use Airspace" and "assess and mitigate any associated threats to safety of flight and national security."
The announcement follows the release of a report in June by the U.S. Navy's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force that looked at reports of UAPs between 2004 and 2021 and found that some "appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics" and that such objects "clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security."
At the same time, the report was inconclusive about what the objects are, which fueled speculation that some of what pilots and others observed could be visiting from other worlds.
"The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP," the report stated.
An executive committee of defense and intelligence officials will oversee the new group that will focus on special-use airspace, which includes military operations areas, firing ranges and places restricted for national security and other uses, according to The New York Times.
The Department of Defense said Tuesday that it "takes reports of incursions – by any airborne object, identified or unidentified – very seriously, and investigates each one."
Tuesday's announcement acknowledges the challenges investigators outlined in the June report in identifying the nature and source of the UAPs. It categorized them as airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, technology developed by classified government programs, foreign adversary systems and "other."
As for that last category, "we may require additional scientific knowledge to successfully collect on, analyze and characterize some of them," the report said.
Hicks indicated in June that the Department of Defense would make a plan to follow up on the Navy's UAP task force and address the challenges it outlined in the report.
"It is critical that the United States maintain operations security and safety at DoD ranges," she said. "To this end, it is equally critical that all U.S. military aircrews or government personnel report whenever aircraft or other devices interfere with military training. This includes the observation and reporting of UAP."