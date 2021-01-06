Sen. Jim Brewster, whose swearing-in was blocked by state Republicans, tells PEOPLE the action is a "slippery slope" for democracy

Pennsylvania Gov. Slams GOP's 'Shameful Power Grab' After Elected Official Blocked From Being Sworn In

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and state Democratic lawmakers are decrying what the governor labeled a “shameful power grab” by the state’s Republican Party following a chaotic moment in the statehouse on Tuesday.

GOP lawmakers blocked a Democratic lawmaker, state Sen. Jim Brewster, from being sworn into office despite him winning a narrow November election and the results being certified by the state. Republicans argued that Brewster’s victory, by 69 votes over Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli, is still being challenged in court, The Associated Press reports.

Ziccarelli, 39, filed a federal lawsuit in November arguing that hundreds of ballots missing a handwritten date should be thrown out, the AP reports. Earlier that month, the state’s Supreme Court had dismissed Ziccarelli’s argument in a separate filing by a 4-3 decision.

With her federal case still pending, GOP state lawmakers refused to re-seat Brewster on Wednesday along with other state lawmakers. The state's Democratic lawmaker have argued Brewster was properly re-elected.

“Sen. Jim Brewster rightfully won the 45th Senate District, but Senate Republicans are ignoring the voters in the district and refusing to swear him in as Senator,” Gov. Wolf, 72, said in a statement. “This is a shameful power grab that disgraces the institution.”

In a phone call with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Brewster said he was “disappointed” and “concerned” over the dispute, which he called a "slippery slope" and "definitely a challenge to the democratic process.”

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to anybody for any reason," Brewster, 72, said.

Brewster expects Ziccarelli’s legal challenge to be resolved by next week, affirming his re-election, and said he’s “okay with waiting” and will instead take “the high road,” though he appreciates his Democratic colleagues’ support.

“The facts are clear,” Brewster said. “I won the election.”

In an unusual and chaotic moment at the statehouse, GOP lawmakers voted to remove Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, from presiding over the swearing-in ceremony where Brewster and other state lawmakers were being officially seated to the state legislature. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican, then took over the ceremony as his fellow party members then refused to seat Brewster, a representative from the Pittsburgh area.

"Mr. President, I totally object to this!” state Sen. Anthony Williams shouted, CNN reports. Video of lawmakers shouting over one another while Corman, 56, took a roll call vote was widely shared on social media.

"This is inappropriate!” Williams, 63, continued yelling over Corman, as he appeared to ignore the lawmaker’s argument. “You are breaking the Constitution and the laws of the commonwealth and violating the oath of office you have actually taken. There is nothing about this day that is appropriate. Nothing.”

Williams added: “We will not lay down and roll over because you got former folks on that side of the aisle. This is about Pennsylvania, not Democrats or Republicans. This is not about simply winning, it's about protecting our democracy.”

The scene took place one day before the U.S. Congress is set to ratify the Electoral College vote, further cementing President-elect Joe Biden’s election win over President Donald Trump.

Trump, 74, has refused to concede the election to Biden, 78, and has publicly pressured Vice President Mike Pence and Republican lawmakers to find ways to deny Biden’s victory during Wednesday’s joint congressional session. Trump has repeatedly cited baseless claims of voter fraud.