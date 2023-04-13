PBS Follows NPR's Lead, Leaving Twitter amid Concerns over Its Leadership

Add PBS to the list of news organizations putting Twitter on mute.

Multiple outlets including Bloomberg News and The Hill reported that the public television broadcaster is parting ways with the platform, just after NPR also cut ties with the troubled social media giant.

This week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk branded PBS as "government-funded," the same label NPR received. Both organizations were initially described last week as "state-funded" media, a term which is also used for "propaganda outlets" in countries like Russia and China.

​​"PBS stopped tweeting from our account when we learned of the change and we have no plans to resume at this time," PBS spokesperson Jason Phelps told Bloomberg News. "We are continuing to monitor the ever-changing situation closely."

On Wednesday, NPR announced on its website that it would no longer post new content on the social media platform.

Musk openly mocked both news organizations on Twitter Wednesday night.

"Publicly funded PBS joins publicly funded NPR in leaving Twitter in a huff after being labeled 'Publicly Funded,' he wrote, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

After learning that NPR was leaving his site, Musk wrote: "Defund NPR."

NPR said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that its "organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent."

It added, "We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence. We are turning away from Twitter but not from our audiences and communities. There are plenty of ways to stay connected and keep up with NPR's news, music, and cultural content."