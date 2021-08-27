Okla. Governor Candidate Paul Tay Arrested on Suspicion of Rape, Kidnapping of Campaign Applicant

Oklahoma governor candidate Paul Tay has been arrested on suspicion of rape and kidnapping after he allegedly attacked a woman who responded to an ad about a job on his campaign team.

On Sunday, the victim — who has not been identified — responded to a Craiglist ad regarding a job on Tay's gubernatorial campaign team, according to Tulsa Police.

The ad promised a place to stay, as well as compensation. The victim told police that, after speaking with Tay about the position, she was offered a ride to Oklahoma City as she did not have a car.

However, when Tay picked up the woman in Bethany, he began driving toward Tulsa instead of Oklahoma City, police said.

The woman told authorities that she tried to get out of the vehicle, but Tay prevented her from doing so. Before she could get away, Tay allegedly hit her with a pipe and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Tay ran out of gas in Beggs, Oklahoma, and exited the car to panhandle for gas money, the victim told police. She said she was afraid to try to get out of the car because of the previous assault, police report.

After he was able to get gas money, Tay allegedly drove the victim to his Tulsa home and tried to have sex with her before sexually assaulting her with a pipe, according to authorities.

The woman told police she was able to convince Tay to bring her to Walmart on Monday for hygiene products and was able to get away from him and seek help from a store employee. Officers arrested Tay in the parking lot of the store.

Tay is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is currently being held at a Tulsa County jail on $85,000 bond.

It is unclear if Tay has entered a plea at this time. An attorney could not be immediately identified to comment on his behalf.

Tay is running as an independent in the Oklahoma governor race.