Paul Ryan Speaks Out on 2024 Election, Says He'll Support 'Anybody but Trump'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he'll support whoever is on the Republican ticket in the 2024 presidential race — so long as it isn't Donald Trump.

Speaking to Wisconsin's WISN-TV in a Sunday interview, 53-year-old Ryan said he "hasn't thought about" whether he will endorse a candidate in the 2024 race, telling the outlet: "Right now i'm just for a non-Trump candidate ... anybody but Trump right now, for me."

Ryan added he "would rather [support] an ideas-based campaign" in 2024 than "a mud-slinging contest between personalities."

"I don't pledge fealty to a person, I pledge fealty to principles," he said.

Ryan doesn't believe, however, that Trump will even be the party's nominee.

Zach Gibson/Getty

"I don't think he'll be our nominee... because we know we're going to lose with him," Ryan said. "He cost us the House in '18, lost the White House in 2020, he cost us the Senate in '20, he cost us the Senate again in '22, and he cost us probably a good dozen House seats in 2022."

If Trump is the nominee, however, Ryan said he won't be attending the Republican National Convention to support him.

Ryan served as a Republican congressman from Wisconsin for two decades, was the vice presidential nominee on the Mitt Romney ticket in 2012, and later became the speaker of the House.

He retired in 2019 after four years as House speaker, publicly saying at the time that he wanted to spend more time with his three teenage children.

But journalist Tim Alberta claimed in his 2019 book American Carnage that Ryan saw his exit as an "escape hatch" from a Republican electorate rapidly shifting toward Trump's view of the world.

Since leaving politics, Ryan has occasionally taken aim at Trump, such as in a 2021 speech, when he said the Republican Party was at a "crossroads."

He continued: "Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle. They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago."

Ryan's anti-Trump stance has been echoed by others in his party, including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has said a Trump nomination in 2024 would be the "worst" scenario for the party, and that a re-match between the former president and Joe Biden would be "almost the scenario that Biden wishes for."

Hutchinson and Ryan's comments underlines the current division in the GOP in the wake of the November midterm elections, which saw many Trump-backed candidates suffer losses in what some viewed as a rebuke of the former president.

Trump has already announced his 2024 bid for the presidency, which comes amid investigations into his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021 — when a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on his behalf in an attempt to stop Joe Biden's election victory from being certified — and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.