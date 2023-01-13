Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Says Donald Trump Is a 'Proven Loser' and 'Fading Fast'

The onetime vice presidential candidate, 52, also believes Trump will fail to get the GOP nomination in 2024

By
Published on January 13, 2023 12:42 PM
President-Elect Trump And Vice President-Elect Pence Meet With House Speaker Paul Ryan On Capitol Hill
Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty

Former Republican lawmaker Paul Ryan says Donald Trump is a "proven loser" who is unlikely to get on the general election ballot in 2024.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, the former House speaker and onetime vice presidential candidate said that Trump is an impediment to the GOP — and that he sees a way forward without the divisive politician.

"Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," Ryan, 52, said. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."

Ryan then added: "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly."

The 54th House speaker, who served from 2015 to 2019, also said he views the protracted election of new Speaker Kevin McCarthy as a positive turn of events for the party.

"The thing that I take solace in with all the machinations you saw last week," he said, is that "most of that wasn't personal, most of that was around fiscal responsibility, most of that was about a concern about spending, inflation and debt — that's great."

Ryan shared that, while he doesn't believe "brinkmanship" solves intra-party squabbling, the Republicans are moving in the right direction.

"Republicans finally re-acquiring their moorings on the party of fiscal responsibility and limited government," he said. "That to me is the good thing that I see in all this weird stuff."

Paul Ryan Calls Trump a Loser
CNN

Ryan's perspective on the state of his party comes one week after McCarthy was elected speaker of the House following a history-making 15 rounds of voting.

Going into the House speaker election, McCarthy had not secured the majority vote required to win — yet he refused to rescind his candidacy, reportedly telling the House Republican Conference ahead of the first vote, "I earned this job. We earned this majority, and God dammit we are going to win it today."

It was the first time since 1923, that nobody won the House speaker election on the first go-around, pointing to fierce division within the GOP, which should have had an easy time electing a speaker as the majority party.

Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy rallying with Republicans between House speaker votes. Win McNamee/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

McCarthy failed to gain enough votes during the 14th round of voting, prompting them to vote on adjournment until Monday, but a last scramble led to a 15th round of votes, clinching the speakership for McCarthy early last Saturday morning.

While the House speaker race was locked in a stalemate last week, President Joe Biden called the situation "a little embarrassing."

Biden's comments came as he spoke with reporters last Wednesday, when he explained "the fight over the Speaker … that's not my problem," adding, "I just think it's a little embarrassing that it's taking so long," Politico reported. "The rest of the world is looking," Biden added.

Related Articles
Kevin McCarthy
House Speaker Election Is Deadlocked with No Winner for First Time in 100 Years: Here's What Happens Next
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Narrowly Elected New House Speaker After 15 Contentious Rounds of Voting
Joe Biden
Biden Says Republican Infighting over House Speaker Is 'Embarrassing' and 'Not My Problem'
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 02: U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning from his holiday vacation in St. Croix. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCarthy held news conference to fill questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Congratulates Kevin McCarthy After He Is Elected New House Speaker
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Is Still Fighting to Be House Speaker as Deadlocked Election Drags into Third Day
Nancy Mace
Republican House Member Slams GOP Colleagues After 15 Rounds of Speaker Votes, Says Matt Gaetz Is 'a Fraud'
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Lauren Boebert Says Trump Should Tell Kevin McCarthy to 'Withdraw' from House Speaker Race
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Caught in Most Contentious House Speaker Election Since 1859 After Losing a Ninth Time
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the NRDC “Night of Comedy” Benefit, honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, on June 7, 2022 at Neuehouse, Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NRDC); House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to members-elect in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pokes Fun at GOP House Speaker Fight, Compares It to 'Veep'
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Selected as GOP's House Speaker Candidate, but Faces Hurdles Ahead to Formally Secure Position
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, speaks to members of the media as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, right, listens after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Who Will Be the Next Speaker of the House? Republicans Weigh Options as GOP Majority Looks Likely
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Asa Hutchinson, Donald Trump
Republican Governor Says Donald Trump Is 'Worst Scenario' for GOP in 2024
People gather at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Attorney General of Nevada and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is in a tight race in his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
These 4 States May Determine Our Next President — Other Traditional Toss-Ups Don't Swing Like They Used To
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Trump Calls for 'Termination' of U.S. Constitution, GOP Responds with Silence
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks Now Says It Would Be 'Bad Mistake' to Nominate Him for President