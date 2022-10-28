Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently" attacked at his home in San Francisco overnight.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," reads a statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for the Speaker.

The statement added that Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital, "where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. Her office added that the assailant is in custody and that investigators are working to find a motive for the attack.

The statement concluded, "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.