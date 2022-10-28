Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery despite sustaining "serious" injuries after undergoing brain surgery following an attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill announced Friday afternoon that her husband, 82, had a "successful surgery" to repair a "fractured skull" after he was violently assaulted with a hammer in their San Francisco home.

"Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," Hammill said in a statement. "His doctors expect a full recovery."

Paul was transported to Zuckerberg in stable condition earlier Friday when he was treated for facial injuries before undergoing brain surgery. Secret Service agents were stationed at the hospital.

His alleged attacker, who has been identified as 42-year-old David Depape, was reportedly searching for the speaker when he broke into the couple's home. Armed with a hammer, Depape allegedly attacked Nancy's husband when he couldn't find her, as she was in Washington DC at the time with her protective detail, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Depape allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" according to CNN. He then attempted to tie up Paul "until Nancy got home," and they were still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived shortly before 2:30 a.m., authorities allege.

Depape is in custody as investigators work to find a motive. U.S. Capitol Police are working with the FBI and San Francisco Police to investigate.

President Joe Biden has since called the speaker to offer his support. "The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Friday morning.

After Friday's violent attack, Nancy's spokesperson said, "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."