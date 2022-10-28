Paul Pelosi's Surgeons Successfully Repair Skull Fracture and Other 'Serious Injuries'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul underwent a "successful surgery" for a skull fracture on Friday after he was attacked with a hammer early that morning in their San Francisco home

Published on October 28, 2022 06:51 PM
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery despite sustaining "serious" injuries after undergoing brain surgery following an attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill announced Friday afternoon that her husband, 82, had a "successful surgery" to repair a "fractured skull" after he was violently assaulted with a hammer in their San Francisco home.

"Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," Hammill said in a statement. "His doctors expect a full recovery."

Paul was transported to Zuckerberg in stable condition earlier Friday when he was treated for facial injuries before undergoing brain surgery. Secret Service agents were stationed at the hospital.

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

His alleged attacker, who has been identified as 42-year-old David Depape, was reportedly searching for the speaker when he broke into the couple's home. Armed with a hammer, Depape allegedly attacked Nancy's husband when he couldn't find her, as she was in Washington DC at the time with her protective detail, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Depape allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" according to CNN. He then attempted to tie up Paul "until Nancy got home," and they were still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived shortly before 2:30 a.m., authorities allege.

Depape is in custody as investigators work to find a motive. U.S. Capitol Police are working with the FBI and San Francisco Police to investigate.

RELATED VIDEO: Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Identified; Authorities Say He Assaulted 82-Year-Old in Front of Officers

President Joe Biden has since called the speaker to offer his support. "The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Friday morning.

After Friday's violent attack, Nancy's spokesperson said, "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."

