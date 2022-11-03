Paul Pelosi Released from Hospital Nearly a Week After 'Horrific' Hammer Attack

Paul Pelosi left the hospital Thursday, six days after he was brutally attacked.

The businessman and husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized after being beaten with a hammer by a suspect who broke into their home in the early hours of Friday morning. He suffered a fractured skull along with other severe injuries to his arms and hands.

Following Paul's release from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Thursday, Nancy released a statement saying that she was thankful for the "beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world."

She also thanked the 911 operator who received Paul's emergency call and dispatched law enforcement immediately to his home, as well as the emergency responders, hospital trauma team, ICU staff and medical staff "for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment."

However, she said Paul "remains under doctors' care," and there will be a "long recovery process" ahead of him. She ended the statement by saying that her husband is back at home "surrounded by his family" and that they "request privacy" at this time.

Nancy posted an update on Paul's condition and recovery to her Instagram Story Thursday morning, reiterating a similar message of gratitude and condemning the "horrific attack."

The Congresswoman was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail when the attack occurred, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Authorities have identified David DePape, 42, as the alleged assailant who was arrested in this incident.

A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday suggested DePape had entered the home and planned to hold House Speaker Pelosi hostage, break her kneecaps if she didn't cooperate with him and use her as an example to other Democratic lawmakers.

The DOJ also said DePape has a criminal history and has been charged in the past with crimes such as attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and threatening the life and causing bodily harm of a public official.

He has not made a public plea in regards to the charges against him.