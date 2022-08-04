​​Paul Pelosi Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges After Crash in California Wine Country

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence misdemeanor charges in relation to a May traffic accident in Napa Valley, California.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arraigned in Napa County Superior Court Wednesday but did not appear in person, which is allowed under California Penal Code section 977, according to a statement from the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

Pelosi faces charges including driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

The charges stem from a May 28 car accident in which Pelosi, while trying to cross State Route 29 in a 2021 Porsche, was hit by a northbound 2014 Jeep, according to CNN, which cited a California Highway Patrol collision report that said at the time there were no injuries.

But prosecutors later filed misdemeanor charges stating that the 48-year-old Jeep driver did sustain injuries, according to CBS News. Authorities have not elaborated on the injuries or identified the driver, who has requested privacy.

Pelosi was arrested and a blood sample taken two hours after the 10:17 p.m. accident showed that his blood alcohol level was .082%, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

He was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest, per CBS.

At the time of his arrest, a spokesperson for Mrs. Pelosi, a California Democrat, told PEOPLE, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

The speaker and her husband, a San Francisco-based businessman who owns a real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm, were married in 1963 and have five children together.

On behalf of the defendant, attorney Amanda Bevins entered a "not guilty" plea to all counts in the complaint. Through his counsel, Pelosi waived his right to a jury trial within 45 days, according to the county's statement.

Judge Monique Langhorne ordered that Pelosi can plead guilty or no contest on Aug. 23, when proceedings resume, or the case can be set for jury trial.

The punishment for driving under the influence causing injury as a misdemeanor includes up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees, completion of a court ordered drinking driver class, and other terms as appropriate, according to the DA's office.