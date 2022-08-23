Paul Pelosi, Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge in Calif. Court

Paul Pelosi, longtime husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after a May car accident led to his arrest in Northern California.

Pelosi, 82, had initially pleaded not guilty earlier this month before changing course and entering a guilty plea on Tuesday, according to online court records.

The California businessman was sentenced to five days of confinement, though he will not serve any time in jail — two days were removed from the sentence for actual time he served after his arrest, two additional days were removed for good conduct, and the remaining day is to be served in the form of an eight-hour work program.

In addition to his day of community service, Pelosi will be enrolled in a three-month drunk driving course and remain on probation for three years, the court records show.

On May 28, while trying to cross State Route 29, a 2021 Porsche belonging to Pelosi was hit by a northbound 2014 Jeep, according to CNN, which cited a California Highway Patrol collision report that said there were no injuries and that the driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

A news release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office revealed that a blood sample taken from Pelosi at the time of the accident showed his blood alcohol level was 0.082%, exceeding the legal 0.08% limit.

Based on Pelosi's initial charges, he faced up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device and completion of a court-ordered DUI class, as well as fines and fees if convicted.