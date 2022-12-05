Paul Pelosi Makes First Public Appearance Since Hammer Attack at Kennedy Center Honors

Paul Pelosi has made his first public appearance since being attacked by a home intruder in October.

Paul and wife Nancy Pelosi, both 82, attended the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday to celebrate the accomplishments of honorees including George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2.

Wearing a black hat and a single black glove, Paul stood alongside Nancy at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and received a standing ovation from an audience including President Joe Biden.

Taking to the stage, British actor Sacha Baron Cohen joked about Biden's predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, saying in the guise of his comic creation Borat Sagdiyev "I am told the president of USA Today is here. Where are you, Mr. Trump's?"

"You don't look so good! Where has your glorious big belly gone and your pretty orange skin?" added Cohen's Kazakh television journalist.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

As previously reported, Paul was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by a suspect wielding a hammer on Oct. 28. During the overnight assault, his wife was in Washington, D.C., per U.S. Capitol Police, when the intruder allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources.

Paul has since successfully undergone surgery to repair a skull fracture and was also treated for facial injuries at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

He was released from the hospital six days after the attack and is expected to make "a full recovery," Nancy's spokesperson Drew Hammill shared in a statement last month."

His alleged attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and assault.

Nancy released a statement after the attack, sharing that she was thankful for the "beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers" to her family.

"Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home," the statement read.

She added said last week that Paul is "coming along" but still recovering during a press conference, per the New York Post.

"It's going to take a while," she said. "It's going to take a while. Head injuries are — they have an impact beyond surgery. It's a big thing."

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

On Nov. 17, just over two weeks after the attack, Nancy announced that she would be stepping down as the Democratic House leader, shortly after the Republican Party regained the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which had been controlled by Democrats for the past four years.

She then shared that she would continue to serve as a member of the House, "speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution."

"A new day is dawning on the horizon and I look forward, always forward, to the unfolding story of our nation – a story of light and love, of patriotism and progress, of many becoming one," Pelosi said, earning a standing ovation and embraces from her colleagues, many of whom could be seen wiping tears from their faces at the close of her speech.